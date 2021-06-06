Heartbreak in Baku

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 6th June 2021 18:16

Heartbreak in Baku for the Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Valtteri finished P12 after the W12 struggled for grip all weekend.

Lewis records a P15 after an accidental brake balance setting change caused him to lock brakes on Turn 1 when vying with Perez for the lead following a dramatic race restart with two laps to go.

The race was red-flagged after an accident for Verstappen on the main straight which provided the opportunity for a change of tyres and a two lap race for the finish once the action restarted.

Max Verstappen (105 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by 4 points from Lewis (101) and Lando Norris in P3 (66), with Valtteri (47) in P6.

Red Bull (174 points) lead the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (148 points) by 26 points in the Constructors' Championship.

Driver Chassis No. Grid Result Fastest Lap Valtteri Bottas F1 W12 E Performance/04 P10 P12 1:45.665 Lewis Hamilton F1 W12 E Performance/03 P2 P15 1:44.769

Strategy Start Stop 1 Stop 2 Stop 3 No.77 Soft Hard (11) Soft (47) Soft (48) No.44 Soft Hard (11) Hard (47) Soft (48)

Today in the race I was lacking pace, as I have been all weekend and it's difficult to understand why. One big issue is the tyre warm-up, particularly the front tyres. On the hard tyres, it took almost10 laps to warm up and on the restart, we were on the back foot with cold tyres. I was trying everything I could but something just wasn't right with the car for me this weekend. We need to work hard to figure out why and move on quickly from this.

An unfortunate day, a humbling experience and I'm so sorry for the team. We did a good job to be in the position we were in today, to be out of the top ten on Friday and come back was down to the hard work of the men and women in this team. When Checo came towards me after the restart, I turned the wheel and flicked a switch which shifts the brake balance and that caused me to lock up.

It's one of the toughest moments I've had for a while - one moment we had all the points and the next we had none but for sure, we'll regroup and come back.

In Monaco and here we didn't have a car that was competitive, full stop. We have underlying issues - we are not getting the car in a happy window for the tyres. We know the deficit and we know we have gaps which we simply have to overcome but I have no doubt, this a team which is so strong and so angry, and we are going to turn that anger into positive form and come back.

An extremely disappointing end to the weekend but that's just how luck pans out sometimes; Max's misfortune put us in that position in the first place. The bigger issue that we have to deal with is that in the last two races we haven't been good enough. Not fast enough, we've made mistakes, we struggle to switch the tyres on and we've been on the back-foot through free practice. We know the level it takes to win championships and we're not at that level right now so we need to re-group and come back performing the way we know that we can. We have the team, the car and the drivers to win this but we need to be tough and honest with ourselves over the next few days. We've had days like this before and each time we've come back strong and we'll look do that in France.



