First Homes scheme boost for local people and key workers

Author: Craig Bees Published: 8th June 2021 11:23

Last week saw the launch of a new housing scheme that aims to provide discounted houses for local people and key workers.

The First Homes scheme, launched on Friday (June 4) 2021, will help local first-time buyers – many of whom will be key workers like NHS staff and veterans – onto the property ladder by offering homes at a discount of at least 30% compared to the market price.

That same percentage will then be passed on with the sale of the property to future first-time buyers meaning homes will always be sold below market value – benefitting local communities, key workers and families for generations to come.

The scheme will support local people who struggle to afford market prices in their area but want to stay in the communities where they live and work.

The first First Homes properties went on the market as part of the first phase of an early delivery project in the Bolsover district, East Midlands with the Housing Secretary in attendance and further sites set to launch across the country in the coming weeks. A further 1,500 will enter the market from the autumn with at least 10,000 homes a year being delivered in the years ahead and more if there is demand.

Delivery of the scheme is part of the government’s wider pledge to build 1m new affordable and attractive homes in this Parliament and help put home ownership within reach for people across the country.

Major high-street lenders Halifax and Nationwide Building Society, along with local building societies and community lenders, announced that they will be offering high loan-to-value mortgages against First Homes to support the roll-out of the scheme.

First Homes follows on from the 95% mortgage guarantee scheme which helps first-time buyers secure a mortgage with just a 5% deposit and the government’s ‘Own Your Home’ campaign showcasing the range of flexible home ownership options available.

The campaign highlights the support available to help make home ownership a realistic and affordable option for more people than ever.

Broadcast, digital and radio adverts are showcasing the range of government schemes available to aspiring home-owners to help them get their foot on the housing ladder. First-time buyers can find the right scheme for them via the ‘Own Your Home’ website, which provides a single gateway for all routes to home ownership.

The website is an easy and accessible way for first-time buyers to start their home ownership journey and find the right government scheme for them.

The first ‘First Homes’ will be marketed over this summer with the government funding a further 1,500 homes to come onto the market from the end of 2021.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

Another exciting finish at the weekend with B&FCC falling a few runs short of what would have been a memorable victory against visitors Northampton Eaglets.

Chasing 205 to win in a 35-over match, the home side ended on 196, one of their highest ever scores on a beautiful warm and sunny afternoon.

Fielding first, the visitors were quickly reduced to 16-5 with Graeme Whitcroft taking four quick wickets helped by some excellent work in the field. Malcolm Alphonso chipped in with two wickets as well as three catches. The Eaglets then recovered from this poor start to pile on the runs as the warm, humid conditions took their toll on the home attack, finishing on 204.

In reply the home side got off to a quickfire start from openers Toby Bell and Stephen Nelligan, ably supported later by Chris Pratska, Olly Webb and Ryan Haynes. With 15 balls remaining and three wickets in hand 15 were still required to win. But the visitors responded superbly to the situation with some outstanding late bowling wrapping up the match with a late flurry of wickets to win by eight runs as the home side totalled a very respectable 196.

Cricket was definitely the winner with over 400 runs scored on a beautiful Sunday at the ground with a good attendance. Special mention to captain Charlie Ashmore’s daughters who presented a delicious cake bake to raise money for a good cause. Many thanks, much appreciated!

The club welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact chairman Andy Nightingale via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

Fixtures: Sunday June 13 Eydon (H), Sunday June 20 Willoughby (H), Sunday June 27 Pattishall (H). Matches start at 2pm.

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164.

E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

