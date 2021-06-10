NN12

Local News RAC offers peace of mind to all motorists attending 2021 Classic Author: Deborah Tee Published: 10th June 2021 09:13





All those travelling by car to The Classic (30 July - 1 August 2021) this summer will benefit from complimentary breakdown assistance from the RAC while on site at Silverstone, the home of British motorsport.



Although of benefit to all visitors, the RAC’s support will undoubtedly provide welcome extra peace of mind for the unprecedented numbers of car club members displaying their cherished classics for all to admire.



“After last year’s postponement and with overseas travel still uncertain, we have a record number of car club members displaying more than 10,000 wonderful classic cars at Silverstone this summer,” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events. “Touch wood, none of them – nor those in the public car parks – will need outside assistance from the RAC but they will certainly get some comfort knowing expert help is at hand should the need arise.”



As the official breakdown rescue provider at the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, the RAC will have three dedicated, fully-equipped patrol vehicles in place throughout the three-day event – from 30 minutes before the gates open at 7:30am on Friday morning until everyone has safely departed the venue on Sunday evening.



With a rich heritage stretching right back to 1897, the RAC is the UK’s most experienced breakdown assistance company and proudly has a long history of making drivers’ lives better, whatever the vintage of their vehicle.



RAC spokesman, Simon Williams said: “RAC patrols have an incredible passion for fixing everything on four wheels from the very first cars ever to take to the road which can be seen in the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run to the latest modern cars, whether they’re petrol, diesel or, increasingly, electric.



“Anyone who runs into difficulty at Silverstone this year will get to experience their passion, determination and expertise first-hand as well as getting a glimpse of some of our industry-leading breakdown technology such as RAC EV Boost – the modern-day equivalent of a fuel can for electric cars – and the All Wheels Up recovery system which gives flatbed capability to our orange patrol vans.”



There will also be an opportunity for those at The Classic requiring 24/7 roadside support beyond Silverstone’s gates, to sign up for RAC membership at the RAC sales trailer which will be located in the event’s busy Shopping Village.



As well as offering free RAC breakdown support on site, subject to guidelines, all tickets to The Classic provide access to both Silverstone racing paddocks, all open trackside grandstands, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, stunt shows, funfair rides and the vast majority of the great family entertainment on offer.



All tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance with adult general admission starting at £47 and the price of a three-day weekend ticket just £125.



Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in current Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.



