Smoke Street is back!

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 9th June 2021 09:49

Smoke Street is back!



Northamptonshire’s premier open-air feasting event returns in July with a bigger menu and a new home at Franklin’s Gardens.



Smoke Street is a unique collaboration between The Smoke Pit and street food pop-up Bite Street NN, focused on cooking with smoke and fire.



Event organiser Crispin Slee said: “This summer Smoke Street will be bigger and better. The menu is going to be incredible.



“More chefs will be taking part and there will be cooking over open fire pits, smokers, oil drum BBQs and Asado grills."



Among the line-up is James Peck from Burnt Lemon Chefs who specialises in cooking over open flame and will be cooking lamb over an Argentinian-style BBQ.



BBQ legend Steve Mitchell, who runs street food smokehouse Broke 'n Bone, said: “I’m thinking maybe goat or boar cooked over a wood fire. It will be amazing.”



The centre-piece of the show will be The Smoke Pit’s mighty mobile smoker, a fire cage and live fire roasted spit pig.



Smoke Street takes place in the supporter village at Franklin’s Gardens, as part of Bite Street’s Summer of Food Love at the Gardens with back-to-back food pop-ups.



There will be live entertainment and full bar with gin from local distillery Warner’s and cider from Saxby’s in Wellingborough.



The final menus are yet to drop but the line-up is as follows:



The Smoke Pit cooking up a feast: smoked brisket, chicken and lamb, and whole spit pig



BBQ legend Steve Mitchell from Broke ‘n Bone with pulled brisket, ribs, goat/boar



James Peck from Burnt Lemon Chefs, cooking whole lamb over an open fire pit



Argentinian Asador Matias from Banquet 1414 barbecuing the tastiest chicken thighs and roasting rump steak over wood (Sat and Sun only)



Dan Crawford from the MeatWagonUK with whole smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage



Wood-fired pizza from Oliver Nesbitt of Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza (Fri and Sun only)



Dessert provided by the Cookie Babes with loaded cookie pie



Smoke Street takes place at Franklin's Gardens on Friday July 2, Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4 2021.

Tickets are now on sale via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/smoke-street-july-234-tickets-157788735355



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.