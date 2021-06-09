  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Smoke Street is back!

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 9th June 2021 09:49

Smoke Street is back!Smoke Street is back!

Northamptonshire’s premier open-air feasting event returns in July with a bigger menu and a new home at Franklin’s Gardens.
 
Smoke Street is a unique collaboration between The Smoke Pit and street food pop-up Bite Street NN, focused on cooking with smoke and fire.
 
Event organiser Crispin Slee said: “This summer Smoke Street will be bigger and better. The menu is going to be incredible.
 
“More chefs will be taking part and there will be cooking over open fire pits, smokers, oil drum BBQs and Asado grills."
 
Among the line-up is James Peck from Burnt Lemon Chefs who specialises in cooking over open flame and will be cooking lamb over an Argentinian-style BBQ.
 
BBQ legend Steve Mitchell, who runs street food smokehouse Broke 'n Bone, said: “I’m thinking maybe goat or boar cooked over a wood fire. It will be amazing.”
 
The centre-piece of the show will be The Smoke Pit’s mighty mobile smoker, a fire cage and live fire roasted spit pig.
 
Smoke Street takes place in the supporter village at Franklin’s Gardens, as part of Bite Street’s Summer of Food Love at the Gardens with back-to-back food pop-ups.
 
There will be live entertainment and full bar with gin from local distillery Warner’s and cider from Saxby’s in Wellingborough.
 
The final menus are yet to drop but the line-up is as follows:
 
The Smoke Pit cooking up a feast: smoked brisket, chicken and lamb, and whole spit pig
 
BBQ legend Steve Mitchell from Broke ‘n Bone with pulled brisket, ribs, goat/boar
 
James Peck from Burnt Lemon Chefs, cooking whole lamb over an open fire pit
 
Argentinian Asador Matias from Banquet 1414 barbecuing the tastiest chicken thighs and roasting rump steak over wood (Sat and Sun only)
 
Dan Crawford from the MeatWagonUK with whole smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage
 
Wood-fired pizza from Oliver Nesbitt of Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza (Fri and Sun only)
 
Dessert provided by the Cookie Babes with loaded cookie pie
 
Smoke Street takes place at Franklin's Gardens on Friday July 2, Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4 2021.

Tickets are now on sale via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/smoke-street-july-234-tickets-157788735355
 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies