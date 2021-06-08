Towcester Mill has answers for Father's Day Gifts

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 8th June 2021 15:27

This six bottle beer bag is now reduced from £20 to £18 - perfect for Father's Day gifts

If you're looking for a special gift for this Father's Day then Towcester Mill Brewery may have just the answer!



Its six bottle beer bag, complete with six of its best bottled beers, is now £18 - reduced from £20 just in time for Father's Day gifts. Each bag contains one bottle of Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker, Mill Race, Roman Road and Steam Ale - sure to delight any keen beer drinker! "Our bottled beer has been specially filtered into 500ml bottles to remove the sediment," explained director, John Evans, "but we haven't pasteurised it like many fizzy bottled beers. What this gives you is consistently great tasting cloudy free beer every time, with a long shelf life."



Housed in a reusable jute bag, the bottle partition is easily removed so the jute bag can be used for a variety of different reasons.



So, if you're looking for an easy, thirst-quenching gift and you're not sure which beers will go down best, then order the six bottle beer bag online at https://bit.ly/2P2ApKc and collect at the weekend. There are also three bottle gift packs and 12 bottle mixed cases available too!



The Mill is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 3pm-10pm and Sundays 12pm-7pm, so if you just want to bring dad to the Mill's garden for a drink or two then they'll be sure to get a warm welcome. Cheers!

