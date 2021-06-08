  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Mill has answers for Father's Day Gifts

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 8th June 2021 15:27

This six bottle beer bag is now reduced from £20 to £18 - perfect for Father's Day gifts'This six bottle beer bag is now reduced from £20 to £18 - perfect for Father's Day gifts

If you're looking for a special gift for this Father's Day then Towcester Mill Brewery may have just the answer!

Its six bottle beer bag, complete with six of its best bottled beers, is now £18 - reduced from £20 just in time for Father's Day gifts. Each bag contains one bottle of Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker, Mill Race, Roman Road and Steam Ale - sure to delight any keen beer drinker! "Our bottled beer has been specially filtered into 500ml bottles to remove the sediment," explained director, John Evans, "but we haven't pasteurised it like many fizzy bottled beers. What this gives you is consistently great tasting cloudy free beer every time, with a long shelf life."

Housed in a reusable jute bag, the bottle partition is easily removed so the jute bag can be used for a variety of different reasons.

So, if you're looking for an easy, thirst-quenching gift and you're not sure which beers will go down best, then order the six bottle beer bag online at https://bit.ly/2P2ApKc and collect at the weekend. There are also three bottle gift packs and 12 bottle mixed cases available too!

The Mill is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 3pm-10pm and Sundays 12pm-7pm, so if you just want to bring dad to the Mill's garden for a drink or two then they'll be sure to get a warm welcome. Cheers!

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies