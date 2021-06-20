What is the 385 Challenge?

Author: Nick Wilson Published: 10th June 2021 11:21

Talk Mental Health launch their #385challenge fundraising event, which takes place during Men’s Health Awareness Week, from 14th to 20th June 2021 and they are challenging people around the UK to attempt 385 of any physical activity during this week.

It is a fundraiser to take place during Men’s Health Awareness Week from 14th to 20th June 2021. The key aims of the challenge are as follows;

1. Raise awareness of mens health, the impact such things as; Toxic Masculinity, is having on males of all ages and the over 385 men who die through suicide every month in this country. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the work of every men’s support group around the UK, who work tirelessly to provide assistance for men of all ages, coming together to share stories and support one another.

2. Encourage people around the country to take on their own #385challenge, such as walking, running, swimming, press-ups or jumps, any physical activity which can be completed as an individual or a group of people which adds up to 385 and help raise money for their own charity OR Talk Mental Health.

It is the appropriate time to show our support to those charities/social enterprises, who have kept our communities going throughout the pandemic, whilst losing £millions due to lack of donations and fundraisers.

HOW CAN I HELP?

There are three ways for you to best help us;

Organise your own #385challenge during 14th to 20th June, visit www.givepenny.com/charity/Talk-Mental-Health click “Start Fundraising” where you’ll see the challenge set up ready to go, simply personalise it.

Sponsor the founder of Talk Mental Health and the #385challenge, Nick Wilson, who is undertaking a gruelling 385mile cycle as his #385challenge https://givepenny.com/talkmentalhealthuk_385challenge

Share a post on your social media platforms and spread the word with your databases. On page 2 you will find the written content already done for you, with the relevant links and tags required, to ensure we at Talk Mental Health are notified and can reshare, retweet, like and comment etc. Simply copy and paste the content into a post or any emails.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO CATCH UP WITH ALL OUR VIDEOS

VISIT 385CHALLENGE.ONLINE

SOCIAL MEDIA AND EMAIL CONTENT

