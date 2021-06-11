Cabinet agrees first-ever West Northants Corporate Plan

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 11th June 2021 13:13

Cabinet members agreed the first-ever Corporate Plan for West Northamptonshire Council at a cabinet meeting this week (8th June 2021).

The Corporate Plan sets out the council’s strategic vision over the next four years, including its key priorities and ambitions so that all residents, businesses and partners are clear on the commitments the organisation is making to them and to the area.

It sets out six key priorities that will guide policy, service planning and budget setting going forward:

Green and Clean

Improved Life Chances

Connected Communities

Thriving Villages and Towns

Economic Development

Robust Resource Management.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: “This Corporate Plan sets out our collective vision for making West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“It outlines our commitment to work with our residents and all partner organisations, public, private and voluntary sectors, and to use our resources wisely to protect our environment, meet residents’ needs for homes and jobs and ensure that everyone can live well and safely together.

“This is a living document that we will continue to review and adapt as new opportunities and challenges emerge for our council in the years ahead. The detailed plans for how the priorities will be delivered will be developed during the current year and as part of our budget setting process and will be subject to stakeholder engagement and wider public consultation.

"We want our new council to reflect the times we live in. The future is bright and we’re taking this opportunity to create a great new start for West Northants, its residents and its businesses.”

The Corporate Plan is available via the West Northamptonshire Council website www.westnorthants.gov.uk/your-council/corporate-plan

