  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Thanks for this and thanks to you within days I had several ‘Man and Van’ calls."
- Vanessa Bird - NORPIP
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Cabinet agrees first-ever West Northants Corporate Plan

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 11th June 2021 13:13
Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: “This Corporate Plan sets out our collective vision for making West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: “This Corporate Plan sets out our collective vision for making West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

Cabinet members agreed the first-ever Corporate Plan for West Northamptonshire Council at a cabinet meeting this week (8th June 2021).

The Corporate Plan sets out the council’s strategic vision over the next four years, including its key priorities and ambitions so that all residents, businesses and partners are clear on the commitments the organisation is making to them and to the area.

It sets out six key priorities that will guide policy, service planning and budget setting going forward:

  • Green and Clean
  • Improved Life Chances
  • Connected Communities
  • Thriving Villages and Towns
  • Economic Development
  • Robust Resource Management.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: “This Corporate Plan sets out our collective vision for making West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“It outlines our commitment to work with our residents and all partner organisations, public, private and voluntary sectors, and to use our resources wisely to protect our environment, meet residents’ needs for homes and jobs and ensure that everyone can live well and safely together.

“This is a living document that we will continue to review and adapt as new opportunities and challenges emerge for our council in the years ahead. The detailed plans for how the priorities will be delivered will be developed during the current year and as part of our budget setting process and will be subject to stakeholder engagement and wider public consultation.

"We want our new council to reflect the times we live in. The future is bright and we’re taking this opportunity to create a great new start for West Northants, its residents and its businesses.”

The Corporate Plan is available via the West Northamptonshire Council website www.westnorthants.gov.uk/your-council/corporate-plan

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies