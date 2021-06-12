Andrea Leadsom appointed Dame in Birthday Honours

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 12th June 2021 14:01

"It is an immense privilege to be recognised for service to politics. Serving my constituents of South Northamptonshire and my country is a great honour, and I look forward to continuing to do so, alongside my work to improve the support for new families so that every baby gets the best start for life.’

Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire has been apointed a Dame in the Queens Birthday honours for her service to politics.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Andrea said, ‘I am deeply honoured to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List as a Dame Commander of the British Empire.



"It is an immense privilege to be recognised for service to politics. Serving my constituents of South Northamptonshire and my country is a great honour, and I look forward to continuing to do so, alongside my work to improve the support for new families so that every baby gets the best start for life.’

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.