Towcester Mayor to Unveil New Wildflower Meadow Sign

Author: Steve Howe Published: 14th June 2021 14:04

On Saturday 19 June we have the pleasure of Mayor Cllr Damian Richardson coming along to officially unveil the new wildflower meadow sign at 11:00am. There will be a "sausage sizzle" from 10:30am onwards, all are welcome (socially distanced of course) to see the unveiling, have a mid-morning bite and to enjoy the meadow in full bloom.

The sign was installed on Saturday 12 June by members of the Rotary E-Club of D1070 and the local community in the wildflower meadow by Hazel Crescent.

After much digging, concreting and cairn building the sign was finally installed. Here are some of the pictures taken during the proceedings. As you can see everyone was involved.

We hope to see you all on 19 June. In the meantime come and enjoy the meadow.

