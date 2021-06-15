Public Health, Northamptonshire launch new substance misuse team

Author: Kathryn Hall Published: 15th June 2021 13:40

Public Health Northamptonshire have launched a dedicated new multi-disciplinary substance misuse team, providing holistic support to the homeless residents of Northampton Town.

The initiative, which sees Public Health Northamptonshire, West Northamptonshire Council, Change Grow Live, The Bridge Project and The Hope Centre come together in a multi-disciplinary team, adds to the existing services which support the local homeless population and some of the county’s most vulnerable individuals.

Public Health Northamptonshire were awarded a “Rough sleeping drug and alcohol treatment grant” worth over £400k from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Public Health England (PHE).

The funding is targeted at the 43 local authorities identified by MHCLG in the summer as having had the highest numbers of people sleeping rough who have been moved into emergency accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will fund specialist support for individuals to access and engage with drug and alcohol treatment and move towards longer-term accommodation, supporting the work of wider homelessness and rough sleeping funding. The new multi-agency team aims to reduce the number of homeless people in Northampton by removing the barrier of drug and alcohol addiction”

Northampton’s multi-disciplinary Rough Sleeper Drug and Alcohol Team will be managed by a Coordinator and provide the treatment and recovery service with additional capacity and expertise to meet the multiple, complex needs of those who are sleeping rough and are problematically using, or dependent on, drugs and/or alcohol.

The Rough Sleeper Drug and Alcohol Team has initial funding for a year, with a view to extend after this period.

The team consists the following roles:

Drug and Alcohol Treatment Coordinator



Assertive Outreach Nurse

Nurse Medical Prescriber

Assistant Psychologist

2 x Drug and Alcohol Recovery Workers

Drug and Alcohol Outreach Worker

Programme Administrator

Volunteer Mentor Coordinator

Substance Misuse Support Worker

Substance Misuse Progress Coach

A number of new staff appointments will provide additional medical and mental health support. The appointment of an Assistant Psychologist post will ensure that unmet mental health needs are identified and prioritised. The Assertive Outreach Nurse will lead on maximising GP registration, encouraging rough sleepers to register with a GP, while the Assertive Outreach Nurse will act as a central link between the treatment service and general health care partners, strengthening working relationships and ensuring that rough sleepers access the general healthcare they need.

Access to treatment will be improved, with more emphasis on outreach and in-reach. The support of the Bridge Programme and the Hope Centre will provide wraparound interventions and support engagement. New Specialist Recovery Workers will have rapid access to the Nurse Medical Prescriber and the commissioning of the Bridge Programme and the Hope Centre will help to sustain engagement.

Cllr Golby, portfolio holder for Public Health and Wellbeing at West Northamptonshire Council said: “The new multi-disciplinary Rough Sleeper Drug and Alcohol Team is a welcome addition to supporting our

homeless population. We had over 179 individuals who stayed in one of our shelters for one night or more during the pandemic and these individuals face greater inequalities through a lack of access to basic health care and other support.

“This funding means we can improve the engagement work that we do with our rough sleeper population, bring together specialist professionals to deliver a more bespoke package of support and improve the long term health and wellbeing outcomes for these individuals. It also means we can learn more about effective interventions and build this into our longer term planning so that we can embed these new practices into our local services.”

Lucy Wightman, Joint Director of Public Health for North and West Northamptonshire says: “The pandemic has shone a spotlight on health inequalities that have existed for many years prior to COVID-19. Our homeless population are more likely to experience poor health and have a shorter life expectancy due to a range of issues such as lack of access to regular healthcare, lack of warm, secure housing and drug, alcohol and addiction dependencies.”

“I am delighted that this funding will focus on further engagement with our rough sleeper population. The more we understand about the issues that those facing inequalities live with, the greater chance we have of finding solutions that enable greater equality and greater health and wellbeing outcomes.

Lee Coyle, Head of Service Delivery at The Hope Centre said: “This is a huge step forward for Northampton and The Hope Centre is delighted that the town can now offer enhanced support to complement the services which Hope and other agencies offer to the homeless community. The multi-agency being adopted by the new team, together with existing services, will give those in greatest need the opportunity to make real steps forward in their lives and we look forward to being part of that journey.”

Vince Carroll, Service Director at The Bridge Project said: "We are delighted to be involved with a project which aims to find permanent solutions for people who become homeless. 'Bridge will offer mentoring to participants from volunteers with and without experience of homelessness. We are actively recruiting and looking to train and match members of the community who want to provide assistance and guidance to people as they transition into permanent accommodation. They will be a valuable resource for the participants.”

