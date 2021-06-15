Golden theme for 50th WI Anniversary in Towcester

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 15th June 2021 15:15

The WI planters have all been planted with a “Golden” theme to reflect the WI’s forthcoming 50th Anniversary.

"Towcester Evening WI’s Gardening Team has been busy putting colour into the town for the summer. The WI planters have all been planted with a “Golden” theme to reflect the WI’s forthcoming 50th Anniversary.

"With the Great British Spring Clean in full swing and Towcester Tidy Up coming up this month the team cleared all the weeds from the paving slabs at the corner of Richmond Road and continued the Golden theme there with the summer bedding."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.