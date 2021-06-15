  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Golden theme for 50th WI Anniversary in Towcester

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 15th June 2021 15:15

The WI planters have all been planted with a “Golden” theme to reflect the WI’s forthcoming 50th Anniversary.The WI planters have all been planted with a “Golden” theme to reflect the WI’s forthcoming 50th Anniversary.

"Towcester Evening WI’s Gardening Team has been busy putting colour into the town for the summer.  The WI planters have all been planted with a “Golden” theme to reflect the WI’s forthcoming 50th Anniversary.

"With the Great British Spring Clean in full swing and Towcester Tidy Up coming up this month the team cleared all the weeds from the paving slabs at the corner of Richmond Road and continued the Golden theme there with the summer bedding."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies