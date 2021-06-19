Towcester MidSummer Music Festival 2021 Online

Published: 15th June 2021 20:20

The Rotary and Lions clubs of Towcester are combining once again to put on another sparkling event which will be hosted by the Town Mayor.

The event will start online at 6:30pm on Saturday 19th June 2021.

The Government 'Roadmap' for the end of lockdown predicts normality by mid-June. (But now changed to mid July 2021). However, this is provisional. There is also no clear guidance about what restrictions on 'distancing' and live events will still be in place. Because of this uncertainty, Midsummer Music 2021 will again be a virtual event, available on the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival Facebook and YouTube channels.

Last year, because of the lockdown, our local artistes were asked whether they could provide a virtual contribution. 32 local musical acts took part and our festival reached over 23,000 people on Facebook (as far away as Australia) with the videos being viewed nearly 9,000 times.

We hope to match last year's success with our offering for Midsummer Music 2021. There will be performances from the very best of Towcester's own musical stars as well as from visiting artistes.

This entertainment is designed for all the family, so, tune in at 6:30pm on Saturday 19th June and have a wonderful time!

For further information, please contact us at enquiries@towcester-tc.gov.uk or call 01327 350995

Confirmed artistes:



Towcester Studio BandNorthamptonshire Music & Performing Arts TrustTowcester Primary School StudentsNicholas Hawksmoor Primary School Choir & Brass BandSponne School MusiciansChristopher Challen, Pianist, Age 6Michael Tinsley, St Lawrence Church OrganistGreens Norton Community ChoirRoade Community OrchestraRoade Community ChoirIan Muhungi, DrummerMark Limbert & Sam Buckland Brass DuetTowcester Choral SocietyRenew169 Wellbeing CaféFolk Camps Party BandTad Newton & FriendsLincoln Noel PianistSafari BootshazeyjaneGracenotesTim & NeilBeau NortonThirlby & SmithEdward CoxNN12 Community ChoirSamantha BucklandTowcester Bellringers

