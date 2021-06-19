Towcester MidSummer Music Festival 2021 Online
|Published: 15th June 2021 20:20
The Rotary and Lions clubs of Towcester are combining once again to put on another sparkling event which will be hosted by the Town Mayor.
The Rotary and Lions clubs of Towcester are combining once again to put on another sparkling event which will be hosted by the Town Mayor.
The event will start online at 6:30pm on Saturday 19th June 2021.
The Government 'Roadmap' for the end of lockdown predicts normality by mid-June. (But now changed to mid July 2021). However, this is provisional. There is also no clear guidance about what restrictions on 'distancing' and live events will still be in place. Because of this uncertainty, Midsummer Music 2021 will again be a virtual event, available on the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival Facebook and YouTube channels.
Last year, because of the lockdown, our local artistes were asked whether they could provide a virtual contribution. 32 local musical acts took part and our festival reached over 23,000 people on Facebook (as far away as Australia) with the videos being viewed nearly 9,000 times.
We hope to match last year's success with our offering for Midsummer Music 2021. There will be performances from the very best of Towcester's own musical stars as well as from visiting artistes.
This entertainment is designed for all the family, so, tune in at 6:30pm on Saturday 19th June and have a wonderful time!
For further information, please contact us at enquiries@towcester-tc.gov.uk or call 01327 350995
Confirmed artistes:
Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust
Towcester Primary School Students
Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School Choir & Brass Band
Sponne School Musicians
Christopher Challen, Pianist, Age 6
Michael Tinsley, St Lawrence Church Organist
Greens Norton Community Choir
Roade Community Orchestra
Roade Community Choir
Ian Muhungi, Drummer
Mark Limbert & Sam Buckland Brass Duet
Towcester Choral Society
Renew169 Wellbeing Café
Folk Camps Party Band
Tad Newton & Friends
Lincoln Noel Pianist
Safari Boots
hazeyjane
Gracenotes
Tim & Neil
Beau Norton
Thirlby & Smith
Edward Cox
NN12 Community Choir
Samantha Buckland
Towcester Bellringers
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.