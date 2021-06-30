Additional Restrictions Grant Scheme exteded

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 17th June 2021 12:03

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet member for finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a fund of almost £3 million in this scheme, and aim to help as many businesses as possible which have been affected by the restrictions, while keeping the individual grant amounts high enough to provide meaningful support. Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet member for finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a fund of almost £3 million in this scheme, and aim to help as many businesses as possible which have been affected by the restrictions, while keeping the individual grant amounts high enough to provide meaningful support.

A grant scheme for businesses in Daventry, Northampton and South Northants which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic is open for applications until Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

The Additional Restrictions Grant administered by West Northamptonshire Council is aimed at businesses which were not legally forced to close, but severely impacted by the restrictions, such as those in the events sector or those which supply the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and businesses outside of the business rates system which were forced to close, for example, market traders.

Business owners who operate their business from home but have fixed business-related costs are also eligible to apply.

Eligible businesses have until midnight on Wednesday 30 June 2021 to apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant of between £2,667 and £18,000 – with the amount awarded depending upon the business’s rateable value.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet member for finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a fund of almost £3 million in this scheme, and aim to help as many businesses as possible which have been affected by the restrictions, while keeping the individual grant amounts high enough to provide meaningful support.

“This funding is available for a limited time, so applicants must ensure that they provide accurate information, along with all documentary evidence required, in order for us to process their application.”

For further information, including full eligibility criteria, and to apply please visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/arg

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.