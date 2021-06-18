  • Bookmark this page

Communities urged to plant a tree for the Queen's Jubilee

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 18th June 2021 08:40
The Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative is inviting people to plant a tree to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne in 2022.The Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative is inviting people to plant a tree to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne in 2022.

Schools, parishes, community groups, youth and sports clubs across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to join in a national tree-planting campaign to mark and celebrate The Queen’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative is inviting people to plant a tree to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne in 2022.

West Northamptonshire Council is supporting the initiative, with town and parish councils encouraged to plant trees and schools, community groups and clubs invited to apply for free saplings from The Woodland Trust through their  for planting from October to March.  Across 2021 and 2022 The Woodland Trust have over three million saplings in tree packs, available on a first come first served basis. They are urged to find out more and apply by visiting the Woodland Trust website.

Arrangements are also getting under way by the Council to celebrate the Queen’s Green Canopy with a range of further local tree-planting initiatives in the run-up to next year’s Jubilee celebrations, and residents will be kept informed and updated as these activities take shape.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Former High Sheriff Paul Parsons, assisting the Northamptonshire Lord Lieutenant who is spearheading the UK-wide initiative, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique project which celebrates both Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and the vital role that trees play in our everyday environment. With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

“We would like as many people as possible to plant a tree for the Jubilee and help us to create a legacy to benefit future generations. Everyone can get involved in this exciting project and schools, community groups can apply to the Woodland Trust for free sapling packs to get them started and help us make a real difference.”

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative, which everyone can get involved in.

“Planting more trees and creating an outstanding natural environment for our residents are key aims within our council’s new Corporate Plan as we work towards making West Northamptonshire a greener and cleaner place to live, with thriving towns and villages.

“Achieving these ambitions really will be a team effort for all of us, so this project really is a great way for everyone to get involved.”

For more information about the Queen’s Green Canopy and how to get involved, visit https://queensgreencanopy.org

 
