Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th June 2021 22:44

Amarillo is back at Towcester Mill Brewery! Launched in early 2018, Amarillo is a 4.2% medium strength ale made with a typical new world hop from the USA. Amarillo is back at Towcester Mill Brewery! Launched in early 2018, Amarillo is a 4.2% medium strength ale made with a typical new world hop from the USA.

"We first launched Amarillo three years ago, back in 2018," explained brewery director, John Evans. "It was extremely popular that year and the year after in 2019, but unfortunately we couldn't brew it last year due to lockdown. We're always excited when we have one of our own guest ales back on the bar, so this weekend is going to be great."



Each sip of Amarillo delivers intensive bittering and orange citrus flavours, to give a great mouth feel to the last drop.



"Although the weather forecast is not meant to be that good this Sunday, maybe a pint of Amarillo could be the perfect treat for dad!" added John.







Towcester Mill Brewery is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 3pm-10pm and Sundays 12pm-7pm.

