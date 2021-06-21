NN12

Local News Resurfacing works to start on Brackley Road and Towcester Road in Silverstone Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 18th June 2021 14:47 Cllr Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways, and Waste Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Our priority is to keep the highway network open and safe. However, we sometimes need to close roads to carry out highway repairs to improve road journeys and enhance local communities.



Northamptonshire Highways start resurfacing works on Brackley Road and Towcester Road on Monday, 21 June 2021 aiming to improve the structural stability of the road, increase skid resistance and improve safety for road users. Works include resetting of ironworks where required, and installation of road markings and high friction surfacing. The gullies will also be cleaned, and vegetation clearance will be carried out on Brackley Road. Cllr Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways, and Waste Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our priority is to keep the highway network open and safe. However, we sometimes need to close roads to carry out highway repairs to improve road journeys and enhance local communities. “We really appreciate residents’ cooperation to move any vehicles parked along the route of our operations. This will allow the team to complete the works safely and efficiently, whilst ensuring we keep on programme. I would like to thank you for your understanding, patience, and co-operation.” Traffic management information (subject to weather conditions): Phase 1.0 – Monday 21 June: Work area between Hazelborough Wood Car Park and Dadford Road junction. No vehicle access to Hazelborough Wood Car Park, West End and residents of Brackley Road between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 1.1 – Tuesday 22 June: Work area between Hazelborough Wood Car Park and Dadford Road junction. No vehicle access to Hazelborough Wood Car Park, West End and residents of Brackley Road between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 2.0 – Wednesday 23 June: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road and Silverstone Primary school, Kingsley Road, Little London, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 2.1 – Thursday 24 June: Work area between Little London Road and Murswell Lane junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Whittlebury Road, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, Baines Close, Roberts Road and Bovis Homes construction site between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 2.2 – Friday 25 June: Work area between Little London Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Silverstone Primary school, Kingsley Road and Little London and between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 2.3 – Monday 28 June: Work area between Little London Road and Whittlebury Road junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 2.4 – Tuesday 29 June: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Murswell Lane junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Roberts Road, Baines Close and Bovis Homes construction site between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 3.0 – Wednesday 30 June: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road and Silverstone Primary School, Kingsley Road, Little London, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 3.1 – Thursday 1 July: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road and Silverstone Primary school, Kingsley Road, Little London, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 3.2– Friday 2 July: Work area between Little London Road and Murswell Lane junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Whittlebury Road, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, Baines Close, Roberts Road & and New construction site between 9am to 4.30pm.

Phase 4.0 – Saturday 3 July: Work area between Hazelborough Wood Car Park on Brackley Road and the Lay-by on Towcester road. The works will be carried out under ‘Stop & Go’ traffic management. Weather can affect the programme and dates may change, with people advised to check the on-site signs for the latest information. Access will not be permitted during working hours but please speak to any of the onsite team if you require assistance. Emergency vehicles will be given access. The latest information about highway works on the network can also be found at https://one.network and at www.kierwsp.co.uk/news For more information about roads, parking and transport in West Northamptonshire, please visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-transport

