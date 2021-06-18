Strong Friday for Mercedes

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 18th June 2021 18:24

A strong Friday showing for the Brackley basedMercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Circuit Paul Ricard

A strong Friday showing for the Brackley basedMercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Circuit Paul Ricard

Valtteri finished the first session of the day in P1 with Lewis just behind in P2.

In the second session, Valtteri and Lewis came home P2 and P3 respectively in the bright sunshine of Le Castellet.

Valtteri suffered front wing damage when running over the sausage kerbs at Turn 2 early in the first session, as did a number of drivers throughout the day.

Driver

Chassis No. FP1 FP2 Valtteri Bottas

F1 W12 E

Performance/06 24 Laps 1:33.448 P1 Hard,

Soft 27 Laps 1:32.880 P2 Medium ,

Soft,

Medium Lewis Hamilton

F1 W12 E

Performance/04 21 Laps 1:33.783 P2 Hard,

Soft 23 Laps 1:33.125 P3 Medium,

Soft ,

Medium

I have a lot better feeling than a couple of weeks ago, that's for sure. We started the weekend on the front foot, everything felt OK and the car has been pretty fast so far. The balance is good, the tyres are working well, I'm confident with the car and I can trust the car - I think that's the biggest difference from Baku. It's going to be close between us and Red Bull, I'm sure they have lots more to come, but so do we.

It was quite a struggle out there, probably for everyone. I don't know if it's the track surface, the temperature or these inflated tyres - the pressures are higher than ever before - but we were all sliding around out there. We'll be doing a lot of analysis tonight with the hope that it's better for tomorrow but the times don't look terrible and we're in the battle, so that's positive.

The Hard compound is the better-feeling tyre, it felt heavy-duty which is important with the temperatures here - the softer you go the worse it feels so I imagine the Hard tyre will be the one everyone wants to get onto in the race on Sunday.

It's been a busy day trying to fit in a programme with low fuel work and decent length long runs but that's always going to be the case with just one hour in each session. In terms of pace we look reasonable and getting a single lap out of the tyres has seemed easier than it was in Baku or Monaco. However, neither driver is totally satisfied with where we have the car, so we've got a bit of investigation to do overnight to try and understand how we can get the balance to be a bit more predictable.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.