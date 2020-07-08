Your guide to stamp duty changes

Author: Craig Bees Published: 22nd June 2021 09:20

It’s been almost a year since the temporary reduction of stamp duty tax rates fuelled a buying spree that has provided a massive boost to the property market - more than 700,000 homes are currently going through the sales process, the highest number seen in the past decade.

But what happens next? Here we list the key changes and what you should look out for.

When do stamp duty rates change?

It’s been almost a year since the temporary reduction of stamp duty tax rates. The change has meant there is no stamp duty tax to pay for first-time buyers and home movers on purchases priced at or below £500,000 before 30th June. The reduction offers buyers a potential saving of up to £15,000.

The stamp duty holiday has already been extended once, from March 31 to June 30. From July 1 there will be a staggered return to previous stamp duty rates, with the nil-rate band lowered from £500,000 to £250,000 until the end of September. From October 1 it will return to £125,000.

The amount of stamp duty tax you’ll need to pay depends on a wide range of factors, including how much you pay for the property, the location of the property, whether you have a UK passport, when you buy and whether you’re a first-time buyer. It also depends on whether you’re buying a main home, a holiday home or an investment property.

Stamp duty changes: key dates

July 8 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a temporary cut to Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in England and Northern Ireland, raising the nil-rate threshold from £125,000, to £500,000, until 31 March 2021.

March 3 2021: Stamp duty holiday extended by three months until June 30. Also, the nil rate band – the portion of the property purchase that does not incur stamp duty tax – would be lowered to £250,000 from July, and only return to the usual level of £125,000 from October 1.

June 30 2021: You must complete a property purchase by this date to benefit from the maximum stamp duty holiday savings currently in place.

July 1 2021: From July 1 until September 30, there will be a staggered return to previous stamp duty rates. During this time, many buyers of a main home in England or Northern Ireland won’t pay any stamp duty on the first £250,000 of the purchase price.

September 30 2021: You must complete a property purchase by this date to benefit from the staggered extension of the stamp duty holiday rates.

October 1 2021: Stamp duty rates to return to July 8 2020 levels.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

The club are running taster sessions for women or juniors interested in getting into cricket throughout July and August. These will be held at the ground (Long Roods, Chapel Lane, Badby NN11 3AQ). Full details on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/4042839432462543/

If you are interested in coming along to any of the sessions please email andynightingale234@gmail.com

On the field, another close loss to report on in the return home match against Eydon who had achieved a similar last over victory earlier in the season.

Chasing 143 to win the home side fell just three runs short in the final over. Home highlights included solid batting from Roger Wilson, Dan Currie and Alfie Dicks with the bowling honours going to George Dicks and Peter Mayne.

The club are currently still playing according to ECB guidance but following the latest delay in reducing lockdown restrictions, there is still hope that the pavilion will be fully re-opened in July. The club have decided against providing teas for the rest of the season however, continuing to use the mobile coffee van Nuts for your Coffee which has been a real boost especially as April and May were far colder than normal.

Diary date: this year’s club day is on Sunday August 15 2021 (2pm start) - cricket, BBQ, bar and raffle. All welcome.

The club welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact chairman Andy Nightingale via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

Forthcoming fixtures: Sunday June 27 Pattishall (h), Sunday July 4 Spencer Bruerne (h), Sunday July 11 Buckingham (a, 1pm start). Matches start at 2pm unless stated.

Monthly draw: a few days still to enter June’s draw before July’s begins and a chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and this Friday (June 25 2021) will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

