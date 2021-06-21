Lib Dems: A5 Review Must Provide Clean Air Zone

NN12

Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun says: "News that the first meeting has taken place between the Department for Transport, Highways England and local councils to discuss the possibility of detrunking part of the A5 is welcome. Liberal Democrats believe this is finally the chance to have a Clean Air Zone in Towcester by preventing all HGV through traffic from entering the town."



Liberal Democrats are calling on West Northamptonshire Council to grab the initiative and back the Liberal Democrats plan to create a Clean Air Zone in Towcester town centre. A review of parts of the road network, by the Department for Transport, is giving the opportunity for WNC to manage a detrunked section of the A5 through Towcester.



Councillor David Tarbun adds: “The Conservatives produced a lot of hot air over this regional A5 review, with hyped up claims before local elections. It’s now time their hot air was turned into clean air, a Clean Air Zone for Towcester.”



Liberal Democrat Councillor Lisa Samiotis, who represents Towcester and Roade on West Northamptonshire Council says: “I will be urging WNC to grasp this initiative; take control of the section of the A5 through Towcester and enforce a Clean Air Zone. This would ensure HGVs use the new road being built by developers. The promises made at recent elections by the Conservatives, that the A5 would be detrunked, must now be honoured.”



Councillor Martin Johns comments: “Local people are looking to West Northamptonshire Council and our local MP to back the Liberal Democrat plan for a Clean Air Zone for Towcester. The review is looking at both trunking some parts of the national road network and detrunking others. This is to enable Highways England to focus on strategic roads, allowing more local control of other parts of the road network.”



Councillor Martin Johns adds: "A decision on any changes to the A5 will be made early next year, with agreed changes taking effect in 2025. Cash strapped local government will need to be assured they will be fully compensated to take on the additional costs of road maintenance. The other issue for Towcester is that the road being constructed by developers isn't designed to take HGVs or the expected volume of traffic."