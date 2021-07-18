Drop-in vaccine sessions now hosted seven days a week at Northamptonshire Vaccination Centre

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park has extended drop-in vaccine sessions to seven days a week through to the middle of next month (July 2021).

Following the success of its first drop-in clinics which started last week, the Vaccination Centre will now host daily drop-ins from 5.30pm to 7.30pm until Sunday 18 July 2021 – enabling anyone aged 18 and over to stop by for their first vaccine dose without needing to book an appointment.

To make it even easier and more convenient for people to come forward for their life-saving COVID jabs, bonus late-night drop-in sessions will also be taking place this Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June until 9.30pm.

People who prefer to book their appointment in advance can continue to do so for both first doses and second doses at the centre, off Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ.

Chris Pallot, Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Over the past few days we’ve been really pleased to welcome hundreds of people taking advantage of the first opportunities to get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at our Vaccination Centre.

“Now that the vaccination programme is open to everyone aged 18 and above, we want to continue to offer the flexibility of daily drop-in sessions in addition to the usual bookable appointments. We’re therefore delighted to confirm that drop-ins for first appointments will be extended to every evening through to Sunday 18 July.

“Vaccination is our best protection against coronavirus and our pathway back to normal life – so if you’ve not yet had your first dose then please do take advantage of these extra opportunities to get the jab.

“We’re also reminding people aged 40 and over who had their first dose eight weeks ago or more that they are now eligible to have their second dose now, and they can book or rebook their appointments by visiting the NHS website, calling 119 or contacting their GP practice.”

Anyone planning to attend a drop-in session at the Vaccination Centre is asked to bring their NHS number. This can be quickly and easily found online at www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

Those who would prefer to book their vaccine appointments in advance can either book online any time at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or call 119 free of charge between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Vaccination Centre drop-in session schedule

Tuesday 22 June to Sunday 18 July – 5.30pm to 7.30pm, seven days a week

Friday 25 June – 5.30pm to 9.30pm

Saturday 26 June – 5.30pm to 9.30pm

Sunday 27 June – 5.30pm to 9.30pm

