Local News Northampton pals 'cookie' up a message for Boris Author: Crispin Slee Published: 22nd June 2021 11:27 Friends Alice Gregory and Lottie Slee, who met when pupils at Northampton High School, have named one of their dishes: Give them a pay rise Boris! Friends Alice Gregory and Lottie Slee, who met when pupils at Northampton High School, have named one of their dishes: Give them a pay rise Boris!



Two young women from Northampton are using their new street food dessert business to send Prime Minister Boris Johnson a message over NHS pay.



Friends Alice Gregory and Lottie Slee, who met when pupils at Northampton High School, have named one of their dishes: Give them a pay rise Boris!



The 28-year-olds, who are both keen bakers and have just launched Cookie Babes as a side-line to their day jobs, make and sell loaded, homemade cookie pie.



One of their dishes is adorned with sweets in rainbow colours and the pair made the connection back to the NHS when it came to naming it.



Lottie, who is a medical student, said: “NHS staff have been in the thick of it during the pandemic and deserve a better pay rise than the feeble 1% they got from Boris.”



The friends will launch their new stall at Northampton’s popular street food pop-up Bite Street NN this weekend.



Alice, who lives in Kislingbury, and Lottie, who lives in Pineham, will donate 50p from every ‘Boris’ portion sold at Bite Street to help support a new play area for the children’s wards at Northampton General Hospital.



Bite Street takes place at Franklin’s Gardens this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cookie Babes will be there on Saturday only.



