Final WNC Cabinet post announced

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 22nd June 2021 12:28

Councillor Mike Hallam and Councillor Lizzy Bowen. Councillor Mike Hallam and Councillor Lizzy Bowen.

All Cabinet posts at West Northamptonshire Council have now been assigned, with Cllr Mike Hallam joining nine other colleagues.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen has now taken on the vacant post of Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth.

This left her previous post vacant and Cllr Hallam has become the new Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services.

Cllr Hallam has nearly 20 years’ experience working in digital transformation, which will be a big part of his remit alongside other key commitments like customer service and human resources.

Cllr Bowen brings her experience as the former West Northamptonshire Shadow Cabinet Member for Housing, Leisure, Culture and Tourism to her new role.

“I’m really honoured to have been chosen for this role, which will allow me to ensure we effectively transform the way we support our customers,” said Cllr Hallam.

“Everyone who lives in West Northamptonshire deserves excellent services and, with the clean slate that we’ve been given, that’s something we have the chance to provide.”

Cllr Bowen said: “I’m conscious that my new portfolio is key to ensuring we have fantastic opportunities for everyone.

“Town centres are evolving rapidly as a result of people’s changing shopping habits, so we have to look at new ways of doing things.

“At the same time, we have a shortage of housing options, particularly for young people, so I’m keen to ensure we tackle those issues head-on.”

Other Cabinet posts confirmed last month are as follows:

Cllr Jonathan Nunn – Leader

Cllr Adam Brown – Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Housing, Culture and Leisure

Cllr Fiona Baker – Portfolio Holder for Children, Families and Education

Cllr Rebecca Breese – Portfolio Holder for Strategic Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs

Cllr Matt Golby – Portfolio Holder for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration

Cllr Phil Larratt – Portfolio Holder for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste

Cllr Malcolm Longley – Portfolio Holder for Finance

Clr David Smith – Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.