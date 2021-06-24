Silverstone to welcome full crowd to 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Author: Katie Tyler Published: 24th June 2021 14:07

Managing Director of Silverstone, Stuart Pringle, commented “This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July. Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.

Silverstone is delighted to confirm that the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix has been included in the latest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP) and, as such, will be able to welcome all ticket holders to the 2021 event this July.



The Silverstone team will now work closely with the ERP experts and particularly the Director of Public Health in Northamptonshire on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the event to operate safely and will be announcing these details to ticket holders in the coming days.



“My thanks go to the Culture Secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic.”



F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali added “It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday. I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome. All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July.”



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said "I'm pleased that Silverstone will be able to welcome fans back to their large outdoor site for the pinnacle of British motorsport.



“Through our successful vaccine rollout and ambitious Events Research Programme we are continuing to make progress, and events like this will pave the way for everyone to enjoy live sport and culture together safely once more."



Information for fans:



Silverstone will be in touch with all ticket holders in the coming days with further details about how the Formula 1 British Grand Prix will run as a pilot event. We can confirm at this stage that ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone, or, proof of full vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the British Grand Prix.



We would like to ask fans not to contact us at this stage unless absolutely necessary but we do encourage them to keep an eye on our website which we will update with all the necessary information and with the answers to all the questions we are receiving.



All ticket holders are now able to download their e-tickets by logging in to their account on the relevant page of our website here.



