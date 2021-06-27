NHS ‘Grab a Jab’ weekend for drop-in vaccinations in Northamptonshire

Published: 24th June 2021

NHS ‘Grab a Jab’ weekend for drop-in vaccinations

in Northamptonshire

Drop-in jabs for all adults will be available this weekend across Northamptonshire as part of a big push to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

Friday 25 to Sunday 27 June 2021 is being hailed as NHS Grab a Jab weekend to help accelerate the vaccination programme across the nation, by making it easier for those eligible to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine, without the need to book an appointment.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We've made incredible progress with the vaccine programme in Northamptonshire and we're going to boost that success further still by offering a weekend of drop-in vaccination opportunities at selected sites throughout the county.

“We know people have busy work, family and social commitments and we want to make it as flexible and easy as possible to come forward and get a jab. There are a number of drop-in vaccination clinics open across the county on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where people can simply drop in to get their first or second doses of the vaccine.

“Vaccines are now available to those aged 18 or over. I would encourage people in earlier cohorts who haven't yet come forward to come along to one of the drop-in sessions and if you've got any questions or concerns, you'll be able to chat to the trained staff on site who can help put you at ease and answer your questions.

“The vaccine is our best protection against the virus and the more people who are protected, the sooner our lives can start to get back to normal.”

Drop-in clinics are at selected locations only and dates and times vary, so before you set off you should check the clinic list for opening hours, and eligibility. You just need to bring along your NHS number which you can easily find online at www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

Vaccines at all drop-in clinics will be available on a first come, first served basis. Those attending for a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, where this is being offered, must have had their first dose at least eight weeks prior (i.e. 30 April or earlier).

If you are unable to travel to or attend a walk-in clinic this weekend, then you can book an appointment via the national booking service online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119.

The list of NHS Grab a Jab weekend drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire is shown below.

Drop-in vaccination clinics – Friday 25 to Sunday 27 June

Vaccination Site Address Opening Times Eligible Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, Northampton, NN3 6BJ 8am -9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun) Age 18+ First doses only Kings Heath Centre North Oval, Northampton, NN5 7LN 10am-2pm (Saturday) Brackley Medical Centre Wellington Road, Brackley, NN13 6QZ 8.30am -12 noon (Sat) 8.30am -11.30am (Sun) Harborough Field Surgery 160, Newton Road, Rushden, NN10 0GP 9am - 3pm

(Sat, Sun) Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy & ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL 9.30am – 4pm (Sunday) Age 40+ for first doses Second doses available to anyone who had first Astra-Zeneca dose eight or more weeks ago Grange Park Primary Care Centre Wilks Walk, Grange Park, Northampton, NN4 5DW 8.30am-11.30am (Sat and Sun) Monksfield Wimborne Place, Daventry, NN11 0XZ 8:30am -11:30am (Saturday) Pravasi Mandal Centre (Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Rd, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD 9am -6pm (Sunday) Woodsend Medical Centre School Place, Corby, NN18 0QP 9.30am – 12 noon (Saturday)

