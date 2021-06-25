Enforcement operation in support of Operation Rogue Trader

Author: Ian OPray Published: 25th June 2021 09:45

Vehicles were stopped and checked in Northampton as part of a multi-agency enforcement operation to tackle rogue traders. Vehicles were stopped and checked in Northampton as part of a multi-agency enforcement operation to tackle rogue traders.

Officers from West Northamptonshire Council’s Trading Standards team worked alongside colleagues from Northamptonshire Police, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) on the activity, which was held as part of Operation Rogue Trader.

Last week’s operation saw dozens of vehicles stopped so that checks could be carried out, with 19 traders spoken to by Trading Standards officers and given advice to help them trade fairly, safely and honestly.

A scrap metal collector and a tree surgeon will have further checks carried out to ensure they have the correct waste carrier’s licences, while one motorist was given advice to better secure a sofa that he had strapped to the top of his car with plastic wrapping.

Faulty lights, bald tyres, overloaded vehicles and a motorist without a licence were among the issues dealt with by other agencies during the operation.

Operation Rogue Trader is a regional multi-agency campaign coordinated by Trading Standards East Midlands which aims to target doorstep crimes, especially distraction burglaries and rogue trader offences. It also allows participating authorities to proactively target criminal behaviour, and raise awareness amongst the most vulnerable groups.

PC David Lee from Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team, said: “These types of operations are crucial in tackling the dangerous and un-roadworthy vehicles that are out there on the roads.

“The very first vehicle stopped in the check site had a bald tyre and a driver without a driving licence, which set the pace of this two-day operation.

“Working with partner agencies allow us to come together and tackle these types of vehicles that are being used illegally, as often they aren’t just of interest to the police.”

Cllr David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Rogue traders and doorstep fraudsters’ prey on the most vulnerable in society, and operations like this allow us to work closely with the police and other agencies to target the culprits and safeguard potential victims.

“This campaign is part of a wider strategy to ensure trading standards and the police can work together so there’s no place for these kinds of criminals to hide. It also helps raise awareness of doorstep crime and helps us to prevent innocent people from falling victim.”

Anyone with concerns about a caller at the door or who suspects that rogue doorstep traders or distraction burglars are operating in their community, should contact the dedicated Doorstep crime Action Network (DAN) by calling 0345 23 07 702.

For more information about Buy With Confidence, the Trading Standards approved trader scheme, visit https://www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk or phone 01392 383430.

Trading Standards in partnership with Northamptonshire Police can also provide No Cold Calling stickers on request by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. They can also provide consumers with information about their legal civil rights.

