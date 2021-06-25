Get both jabs, rapid flow test twice a week and keep safe - advice

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 25th June 2021 18:15

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: “The Delta variant is extremely transmissible so we must do everything within our power to prevent further transmission.

As the Delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the virus in England and is up to 60% more transmissible than the original virus, COVID safe behaviours, testing and vaccination are vital in combatting further transmission and continued restrictions.

If residents are leaving the house to mix with others, they are being reminded to take a twice weekly Lateral Flow Test. Around one in three people with coronavirus do not show symptoms, so can spread the virus to others without knowing. Testing regularly will help to reduce risk, particularly before meeting people from outside your household.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 14–20 June 2021, show an increase of 2% since last week with 313 residents having tested positive.

Although not a significant increase in cases, the coronavirus and its variants continue to circulate and those who are unvaccinated are still at risk. Public Health officials are reminding residents of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination to reduce the risk of infection complications and to get both doses of the vaccine when the call comes for the greatest protection.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccination programme has been extended to everyone aged 18 and over, further opportunities are being offered for people to get the jab at a time and place that’s convenient for them. Drop-in vaccine sessions for first doses are now running seven evenings a week at the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park up until Sunday 18 July. No appointment is necessary - you just need to bring your NHS number. Also, as part of a ‘Big Weekend’ of increased national vaccination activity, the Vaccination Centre is operating extended hours drop-ins from 5.30-9.30pm between Friday 25th to Sunday 27th June, with further drop-ins and extended hours being planned at selected vaccination sites throughout the county.

While this week’s data report shows all district and borough area infection rates per 100,000 population continue to be either statistically ‘significantly lower’ than or ‘similar’ to the national average, cases are still on the rise. The county’s infection rate is now 43.7 per 100,000 population as a rolling weekly average. This is lower than the national average of 94.6; however, this is due to a continued sharp increase in the national case rate being driven by the more contagious Delta variant. Locally the highest rates are showing in the Northampton area (53.4), East Northamptonshire are (52.9) and South Northamptonshire area (50.8).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) continue to have the highest case numbers, but this week more males than females are affected. The younger adults group, 20 to 29-year olds, have the second highest numbers of positive cases. The number of cases amongst people aged 60+ continues to plateau.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire sadly registered one COVID-19 related death having not seen any deaths due to the virus since 24th April. This death was recorded in the Corby area. East Northamptonshire and South Northamptonshire have seen no deaths since mid-March.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has recently plateaued following a decreasing trend since mid-January. The latest data shows a total of three COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 22nd June 2021, which represents a decrease of two when compared to the previous week.

In order to ensure people know their COVID status, everyone is being urged to get tested twice weekly, even after receiving both doses of the vaccine. After two doses individuals may largely be protected from severe disease themselves but they can still pass the virus on and put others at risk, so regular testing is still required to stop the virus continuing to circulate in the community.

“The Delta variant is extremely transmissible so we must do everything within our power to prevent further transmission. Both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are important for the best possible protection. Getting fully vaccinated is the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities against coronavirus, so it’s vital that everyone who is eligible should come forward for both vaccines as soon as they are invited.

“ When people are outside and physically distanced from each other, the particles containing the virus that causes COVID-19 are blown away which makes it less likely that they will be breathed in by another person but it is still important to keep a safe distance from people you don’t live with.

“If you do meet inside, also keep your distance and make sure the space is well ventilated. Open windows and doors or take other action to let in plenty of fresh air. Bringing fresh air into a room and removing older stale air that may contain virus particles reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19. The fresher air that is brought inside, the quicker any airborne virus will be removed from the room.

“If you are going to the cinema, out for the day or evening, meeting a group of friends and family or playing a team sport, you need to take a lateral flow test beforehand. We are all still in this together, so we need to get tested twice a week and not let each other down. If we leave the house and mix with others, then we need to make sure we are not unwittingly spreading the virus.”

· There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites have been set up across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx. You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site, or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect, you can order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

· The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

The community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are listed below.

· Sessions House, County Hall, Northampton (variable opening days – please check council website)

· Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby (Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre open for collection of test kits only)

· Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northamptonshire

· Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry

· Wellingborough Swan spool Pavilion

· Hall Park, Rushden

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

· Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

