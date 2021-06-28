Silverstone Goes Green for St John's Day

Author: Alison Hill Published: 28th June 2021 09:02

With lighting experts from Northamptonshire-based Stage Right Production volunteering their time and equipment to bathe the Wing in green light, Silverstone glowed in the night sky to stunning effect.

Last week St John celebrated St John’s Day, 24 June 2021, and Silverstone showed its support by lighting up the iconic Wing building in green.



John Atkins, Medical Services Manager, Silverstone, said of supporting St John’s Day:” St John Ambulance holds a special place in my heart as I volunteered with them for many years in my early career and have first-hand experience of their outstanding work. We’re very proud to be showing our support on their annual day of celebration and I hope that it helps to shine a light on the work of the St John volunteers.”



During the pandemic, St John volunteers have given thousands of hours of their time, supporting the NHS in caring for patients on board ambulances, in hospitals and as part of vital community projects such as last year’s seasonal flu vaccinations. All that work continues in 2021 and the charity has recently been heavily committed with training thousands of volunteers to administer the COVID-19 vaccination which has been a major commitment over the last six months.



Their teams of highly trained St John volunteers are administering injections, supporting people through the vaccination process and caring for people before and after they receive their jabs in Northamptonshire and across the whole of the UK. The work they do helps to save countless lives in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Traditionally St John volunteers would celebrate the day together but as with most celebrations they will be marking the occasion virtually. Together they will celebrate the day and use it as an opportunity to say thank you to their volunteers who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic in local hospitals, vaccination centres and ambulance trusts.



Last year one of the ways they came together for St John’s Day was by asking local buildings or monuments to be lit up green. 41 buildings and monuments across England took part in 2020. This year many more will Light up Green and join their celebrations and they are particularly grateful and proud of the support of Silverstone and other locations in Northamptonshire for showing their support to St John by supporting Light it Green.



