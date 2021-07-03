Towcester and Easton Neston Open Gardens and Vicarage Fete

Towcester and Easton Neston Open Gardens and Vicarage Fete.







Next Saturday 3rd July 2021, Reverend Paula and her husband Steve are looking forward to celebrating the start of summer with you all, as they open up their garden along with other residents in Towcester for you all to enjoy a family fun filled day.





Starting the day there are 5 beautiful gardens around Towcester which are open between 10:30 and 4pm, for you to visit and enjoy their beauty. From 1pm till 4pm St Lawrence Church is holding a flower festival, with entry via the main doors and the Vicarage are opening up its garden gates for lots of free games a tombola a grand draw raffle, as well as some wonderful stalls such as Usborne books, Bodyshop, Scented items, crafts and poetry to name a few.

You will not get hungry at this event either as they have a BBQ grilling Hartwells burgers and sausages, cream teas being served in the Chantry Garden as well as Tony's Ice Cream van. We cannot forget that the main attraction will be to have a ride on the Vicarage train, with limited availability, tickets to be booked on entry to the Vicarage garden.





All purchases and donations are gratefully received as they will help with the running and maintenance of both St Lawrence Church and St Mary's Church





This is a wonderful family event which will get everyone in the mood for the summer holidays and of course being part of a fantastic community event.





£5 family entry which is for 2 adults and children payable at the first garden you visit or at the Vicarage fete. Please keep your guide map as proof as this is your ticket.





We are advising everyone who visits the gardens, flower festival and vicarage to be COVID safe.

Please keep to your family bubbles and supervise children at all times.

Maintain social distancing

Hand gel is available at each garden, and at the activities

Please respect the instructions of our volunteers and stall holders

Sorry no dogs are allowed due to livestock.





For updates and more information about the event including the guide book and map please head to our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ToveBenefice

You can also find paper copies of the map for reference from the Chantry house and on the Vicarage notice board.





We look forward to seeing you there.



