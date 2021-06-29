Towcester Wellbeing Festival: Free Wellbeing Workshops for Everyone

Author: Gini Dellow Published: 29th June 2021 09:01

This summer we are joining forces with Renew169 in Towcester to bring four workshops to help people improve their wellbeing in the wake of Covid-19. For all of us, the last 16 months have been particularly hard with many adjustments and adaptations that have not been in any way normal. Different people report different issues from the isolation of lockdown, to coping with the effects of Covid to struggles with life more generally in terms of increased worries and anxiety. Now as we start to work towards the “new normal” we are here to help people move forward with their lives.

To this end, we will be putting on a Towcester Wellbeing Festival this July with four workshops designed to support different groups of society.

On Friday 23rd July 2021 between 6.30 pm and 8 pm, we offer Anxiety Busters for Teens. This will look at coping with anxiety, stress and worry.

On Saturday 24th July 2021 between 10 and 11.30 am, there will be a “bounce back, spring forward” workshop for women to explore the art of surviving and thriving.

On Saturday 24th July 2021 between 2 and 3.30 pm, “’men’taining the work/life balance” will offer men the chance to achieve a happier healthier life.

Finally on Sunday 25th July 2021 between 3 and 4.30 pm, “finding happy ever after” will look at finding purpose in retirement.

Each workshop will be hosted by Gini from Arbor Vitae Lifespan Solutions Ltd. Gini is an accredited coach with a background in health psychology which specifically looks at helping people cope and build resilience. She says,

“Resilience is a bit of a buzz word at the moment but in essence the important thing is that people can develop this “muscle” to cope better. These workshops will be entirely focussed on positive outcomes so that folk go away feeling they are able to better face some of the stresses and strains they have in life with renewed purpose and empowered to live happier healthier lives. Crucially though these workshops will be engaging and fun with activities that will help them go away with renewed vigour and wearing a smile.”

People who have been on Gini’s workshops before have said: “Thank you so much. It helped me understand why sometimes I struggle and then I feel so guilty. It was such a relief to understand “me” more.”

“I feel more empowered not to give up now”

“I really enjoyed it”

The weekend is fully funded and so there will be no cost to anyone attending. Places are limited though and on a first come first served basis. Covid-precautions will be in place according to government guidelines at the time.

To book please contact manager@renew169.org.uk.

