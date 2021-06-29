NN12

Local News Free parking comes to an end for all essential workers Author: Gavin Moore Published: 29th June 2021 10:23 Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC's cabinet member responsible for highways and transport, said: "The Parking Pass was intended for temporary use during the Covid-19 emergency response period which has proven to be longer than anticipated.



Emergency measures, which allowed NHS staff, health and social care staff, NHS volunteers and other essential workers to park for free, comes to end next month in council operated car parks and on-street parking bays.



Following the publication of its roadmap for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the Government has published its decision to withdraw the Government Parking Pass by the 21 June 2021.



However, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has decided to extend the scheme locally until the 1 July 2021.



Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s cabinet member responsible for highways and transport, said: “The Parking Pass was intended for temporary use during the Covid-19 emergency response period which has proven to be longer than anticipated.



“With the full easing of lockdown restrictions anticipated for next month a further increase in mobility is expected to result in an increase in demand for parking at many locations.



“It is therefore no longer possible to allow unregulated free parking in all on and off-street parking.



“West Northamptonshire Council already operates a Health Worker Parking Permit and details of this are available on our website.” (



The Government Parking Pass will therefore no longer be accepted from 1 July 2021 and if seen, a Penalty Charge Notice will be issued.



NHS staff continue to be eligible for free parking in hospital car parks and funding for this has been provided to NHS Trusts by government.



