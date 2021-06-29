Towcester Mill Brewery now open five days a week

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 29th June 2021 11:27

Towcester Mill Brewery is extending its opening hours from this week (29th June 2021) to include Wednesdays.

It will now be open five days a week, as follows:

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 3pm-10pm

Saturday 12pm-10pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm

"We are keeping everything crossed that July brings us the summer we all long for," explained brewery director, John Evans. "Cool pints, fresh gin and tonics, glasses of wine or maybe a bottle of fizz - they are all ideal drinks that go perfectly with putting your feet up in our garden. We have got some events lined up for July too, including food and live music, so we hope we can bring a lovely relaxed vibe to Towcester this summer so everyone can relax with family and friends."



The Brewery is aiming to extend its opening hours even further in mid-July when the next government announcement regarding the easing of restrictions takes place.

For details of its 'What's On' programme, please visit its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its Facebook page.

