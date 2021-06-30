  • Bookmark this page

Mercedes preview Austrian Grand Prix

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 30th June 2021 09:56
Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas and F1 remains at the Red Bull Ring for Round 9 of the 2021 season, the Austrian Grand Prix. Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas and F1 remains at the Red Bull Ring for Round 9 of the 2021 season, the Austrian Grand Prix.
 
 
Toto Talks Austria 
 
Last weekend, we maximised the opportunities available to us and despite not having the quickest car, took a solid double podium and a good haul of points. 
 
Every time we hit the track; we race to win. But, while we missed out on the top step of the podium last time out, there was still plenty to be encouraged by. Our drivers performed well, our pit stops were excellent, and our strategy calls were strong. 
 
We head back to the Styrian mountains this weekend with another big challenge on our hands but running on the same circuit on consecutive weekends brings opportunity too. 
 
We had an experimental Friday with the car set-up last weekend, and we hope to arrive to FP1 this weekend with the car in a happier place, ready to build from there.  
 
The tyre compounds are also a step softer this weekend, so that will bring a new challenge for all the teams and fresh possibilities in terms of strategy. 
 
This championship is a heavyweight contest over 23 rounds, and we're just over a third of the way through. There are many opportunities to come and it's still all to play for, so we're excited for round nine. 
 
 
Stat Attack: Austria and Beyond 
 
2021 Austrian Grand Prix Timetable 
 
Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST)
Practice 1 (Friday) 11:30-12:30 10:30-11:30 11:30-12:30
Practice 2 (Friday) 15:00-16:00 14:00-15:00 15:00-16:00
Practice 3 (Saturday) 12:00-13:00 11:00-12:00 12:00-13:00
Qualifying (Saturday) 15:00-16:00 14:00-15:00 15:00-16:00
Race (Sunday) 15:00-17:00 14:00-16:00 15:00-17:00

 
 
Race Records - Mercedes F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix 
 
  Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF
Mercedes  7 5 8 5 7 3 2
Hamilton 7 1 3 2 3 2 1
Bottas 7 2 4 3 4 0 1
MB Power 14 8 19 8 16 8 8

 
 
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Bahrain Pre-Season Test to Present) 
 
  Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections
Mercedes 2,716 13,262 42,966 131,746 108,640,000
Hamilton 1,401 6,807 22,298 67,862 56,040,000
Bottas 1,315 6,454 20,668 63,884 52,600,000
MB Power 10,678 50,501 197,843 519,163 427,120,000

 
 
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One 
 
  Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts
Mercedes (All Time) 235 118 246 129 237 89 58 77
Mercedes (Since 2010) 223 109 229 121 217 80 53 75
Hamilton 274 98 171 100 165 56 N/A N/A
Bottas 164 9 60 17 41 17 N/A N/A
MB Power 505 205 521 213 418 184 89 114

 
 
