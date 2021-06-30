Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Mercedes preview Austrian Grand Prix
|Author: Bradley Lord
|Published: 30th June 2021 09:56
Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas and F1 remains at the Red Bull Ring for Round 9 of the 2021 season, the Austrian Grand Prix.
Toto Talks Austria
Last weekend, we maximised the opportunities available to us and despite not having the quickest car, took a solid double podium and a good haul of points.
Every time we hit the track; we race to win. But, while we missed out on the top step of the podium last time out, there was still plenty to be encouraged by. Our drivers performed well, our pit stops were excellent, and our strategy calls were strong.
We head back to the Styrian mountains this weekend with another big challenge on our hands but running on the same circuit on consecutive weekends brings opportunity too.
We had an experimental Friday with the car set-up last weekend, and we hope to arrive to FP1 this weekend with the car in a happier place, ready to build from there.
The tyre compounds are also a step softer this weekend, so that will bring a new challenge for all the teams and fresh possibilities in terms of strategy.
This championship is a heavyweight contest over 23 rounds, and we're just over a third of the way through. There are many opportunities to come and it's still all to play for, so we're excited for round nine.
Stat Attack: Austria and Beyond
2021 Austrian Grand Prix Timetable
|Session
|Local Time (CEST)
|Brackley (BST)
|Stuttgart (CEST)
|Practice 1 (Friday)
|11:30-12:30
|10:30-11:30
|11:30-12:30
|Practice 2 (Friday)
|15:00-16:00
|14:00-15:00
|15:00-16:00
|Practice 3 (Saturday)
|12:00-13:00
|11:00-12:00
|12:00-13:00
|Qualifying (Saturday)
|15:00-16:00
|14:00-15:00
|15:00-16:00
|Race (Sunday)
|15:00-17:00
|14:00-16:00
|15:00-17:00
Race Records - Mercedes F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix
|Starts
|Wins
|Podium Places
|Poles
|Front Row
|Fastest Laps
|DNF
|Mercedes
|7
|5
|8
|5
|7
|3
|2
|Hamilton
|7
|1
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|Bottas
|7
|2
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|MB Power
|14
|8
|19
|8
|16
|8
|8
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Bahrain Pre-Season Test to Present)
|Laps Completed
|Distance Covered (km)
|Corners Taken
|Gear Changes
|PETRONAS Fuel Injections
|Mercedes
|2,716
|13,262
|42,966
|131,746
|108,640,000
|Hamilton
|1,401
|6,807
|22,298
|67,862
|56,040,000
|Bottas
|1,315
|6,454
|20,668
|63,884
|52,600,000
|MB Power
|10,678
|50,501
|197,843
|519,163
|427,120,000
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One
|Starts
|Wins
|Podium Places
|Poles
|Front Row
|Fastest Laps
|1-2 Wins
|Front Row Lockouts
|Mercedes (All Time)
|235
|118
|246
|129
|237
|89
|58
|77
|Mercedes (Since 2010)
|223
|109
|229
|121
|217
|80
|53
|75
|Hamilton
|274
|98
|171
|100
|165
|56
|N/A
|N/A
|Bottas
|164
|9
|60
|17
|41
|17
|N/A
|N/A
|MB Power
|505
|205
|521
|213
|418
|184
|89
|114
