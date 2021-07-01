NN12

>

News

>

Local News Sun rises on a new multi-platform broadcast era for the Classic Author: Deborah Tee Published: 1st July 2021 09:08 New dawn with key Aurora Media Worldwide appointment • Leading-edge AMW to produce content for all platforms • Tiff Needell and Nicki Shields to front a two-programme event highlights series on ITV4 • Tickets on sale with COVID booking guarantee New dawn with key Aurora Media Worldwide appointment • Leading-edge AMW to produce content for all platforms • Tiff Needell and Nicki Shields to front a two-programme event highlights series on ITV4 • Tickets on sale with COVID booking guarantee



A new era has dawned for The Classic with the appointment of Aurora Media Worldwide as the event’s cross-platform broadcast provider on a multi-year contract.



AMW is one of the world’s leading broadcast media agencies specialising in the development and production of live, premium global sports events. It has an unrivalled reputation in motorsports coverage, working with leading rights owners and brands including Formula E, Extreme E, Goodwood, McLaren and Jaguar



In its new role at The Classic, AMW will capture the excitement and heritage of the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, relaying the fantastic blend of event content across multiple platforms to a wealth of television, digital and on-event audiences.



Maximising state-of-the-art, cutting-edge and hyper-modern proficiencies, AMW will produce and deliver two post-produced programmes for ITV4, an international highlights programme as well as international distribution of content. AMW will also support digital output, creating dynamic and engaging content for The Classic’s busy social media platforms. Those at Silverstone will also be able to follow all the track action and infield entertainment on big screens located conveniently throughout the venue.



The double-header on ITV4 – twice the airtime screened before – will be hosted by Tiff Needell (photo: bottom below) and Nicki Shields (photo: top below). As a former presenter on BBC Top Gear and podium finisher in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Needell needs little introduction; Shields is best known as the Formula E pit-lane reporter and has previously been part of the presenting team at The Classic.



Adding extra insight into the terrestrial coverage – to be aired provisionally back-to-back on the evenings of Sunday 15 and Monday 16 August – Needell will also be competing in no fewer than six races over the weekend.



“We are thrilled to have appointed Aurora as our new broadcast and content partner for The Classic,” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events. “It really is the best of both worlds: The Classic has all the great retro race and road cars from yesteryear; Aurora has the leading-edge technology and skills to capture all that magic.”



“AMW will bring a modern look and feel to coverage of The Classic, generating storytelling output that is informative, entertaining and which captures the unique festival atmosphere which makes this wonderful event so very special,” added Barry Flanigan, Chief Strategy Officer, Aurora Media Worldwide.



Tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance and the price of adult general admission currently starts at £47 and three-day weekend ticket is on offer at just £125. Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



Providing great value, subject to guidelines, all tickets for The Classic include admission to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, the Shift and Drift Zone as well as much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer including funfair rides and driving experiences.



Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.



A new era has dawned for The Classic with the appointment of Aurora Media Worldwide as the event’s cross-platform broadcast provider on a multi-year contract.AMW is one of the world’s leading broadcast media agencies specialising in the development and production of live, premium global sports events. It has an unrivalled reputation in motorsports coverage, working with leading rights owners and brands including Formula E, Extreme E, Goodwood, McLaren and JaguarIn its new role at The Classic, AMW will capture the excitement and heritage of the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, relaying the fantastic blend of event content across multiple platforms to a wealth of television, digital and on-event audiences.Maximising state-of-the-art, cutting-edge and hyper-modern proficiencies, AMW will produce and deliver two post-produced programmes for ITV4, an international highlights programme as well as international distribution of content. AMW will also support digital output, creating dynamic and engaging content for The Classic’s busy social media platforms. Those at Silverstone will also be able to follow all the track action and infield entertainment on big screens located conveniently throughout the venue.The double-header on ITV4 – twice the airtime screened before – will be hosted by Tiff Needell (photo: bottom below) and Nicki Shields (photo: top below). As a former presenter on BBC Top Gear and podium finisher in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Needell needs little introduction; Shields is best known as the Formula E pit-lane reporter and has previously been part of the presenting team at The Classic.Adding extra insight into the terrestrial coverage – to be aired provisionally back-to-back on the evenings of Sunday 15 and Monday 16 August – Needell will also be competing in no fewer than six races over the weekend.“We are thrilled to have appointed Aurora as our new broadcast and content partner for The Classic,” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events. “It really is the best of both worlds: The Classic has all the great retro race and road cars from yesteryear; Aurora has the leading-edge technology and skills to capture all that magic.”“AMW will bring a modern look and feel to coverage of The Classic, generating storytelling output that is informative, entertaining and which captures the unique festival atmosphere which makes this wonderful event so very special,” added Barry Flanigan, Chief Strategy Officer, Aurora Media Worldwide.Tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance and the price of adult general admission currently starts at £47 and three-day weekend ticket is on offer at just £125. Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.Providing great value, subject to guidelines, all tickets for The Classic include admission to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, the Shift and Drift Zone as well as much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer including funfair rides and driving experiences.Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.