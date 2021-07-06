Property valuation: what you need to know

Author: Craig Bees Published: 6th July 2021 09:12

The property sector has seen enormous changes in recent years, in large due to the rapid technological changes that now define and shape our world. The property sector has seen enormous changes in recent years, in large due to the rapid technological changes that now define and shape our world.

The property sector has seen enormous changes in recent years, in large due to the rapid technological changes that now define and shape our world. And one aspect that has particularly benefitted is the process of selling your home.

Whilst it’s possible to get a rough guide to what your home could be worth via an online valuation, by far the best way to get an accurate valuation is via a face-to-face meeting with a valuer.

So how does a valuer work out the value of your property? I hope this guide will help simplify the process.

Basics: property age, location, condition, size and local prices.

Variables: factors that are unique to your home and situation – more intricate and almost impossible to take into account without viewing the property, including:

Any extensions or changes you’ve made to the property (including quality of the work)

Internal factors e.g. flooring, double-glazing, insulation, finishing etc.

Other factors: understanding the scope for improvement or seeing the quality of updates and finish, both of which can change property value and the interest it will attract.

Summing up your asking price will be determined by a combination of these factors together with knowledge of the current state of the local market, including what’s the current demand for this type of property? How much have they sold for recently? How long is it taking to find a buyer?

Knowing the answers to all these questions is crucial to getting your price right. An online valuation will do a good job at calculating those first, by drawing on available data such as sold house prices. However, because homes are as unique as the people who own them, there will always be variables that even all the data in the world would not pick up on.

A face to face valuation allows your agent to see the property’s condition and get a feel for the space and size of it. We can then form a picture of the surrounding area to build an attractive story for the property’s listing and viewings. You should also expect to be asked what attracted you to buy your home in the first place and why you love living there. Though these points may be overlooked by some, they’re just as significant as they help to bring out your property’s selling points - and could affect the asking price.

There are other elements to also consider that can help set the price beyond the scope of the physical property itself.

A key question is whether you want a quick sale or the highest price possible? A seller that requires an urgent, speedy sale, for example, will require a different strategy than one who hopes to sell within six months.

An experienced estate agent with strong knowledge of the local market will also be able to advise you on what you might be able to do to your home to increase its value – would an extension, conservatory or extra bathroom be a worthwhile investment? This varies hugely from property to property, so it’s a good idea to talk this through.

In summary, whilst there is a place for both online and in-person valuations whether you want a quick sale or a price estimate that is as accurate as possible, we recommend calling to arrange an expert valuation.

All appointments are carried out using industry recommended safety protocols, so our valuer will be wearing mask and gloves and will ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

If you have any questions call our Towcester office on (01327) 359164 and we will be happy to help.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News



Women and Junior taster sessions: The club are running taster sessions for women or juniors interested in getting into cricket throughout July and August. These will be held at the ground (Long Roods, Chapel Lane, Badby NN11 3AQ).

Full details on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/4042839432462543/

If you are interested in coming along to any of the sessions please email andynightingale234@gmail.com

On the field another narrow loss to report as visitors Pattishall recorded an 18-run victory a week last Sunday.

Batting first the visitors struggled initially against an accurate home attack before an eighth wicket stand saw them rally to 118 in their allotted 25 overs. Bowling honours went to father and son combination Oz and Harry Alston with Chris Pratska bowling tidily in his first bowling spell of the summer.

In reply wickets fell steadily with two golden ducks for B&FCC as they struggled to get to their target, eventually being all out for 97 with only Paul Picton and Colin Scott seriously troubling the scorers.

The club are currently still playing according to ECB guidance but following the latest delay in reducing lockdown restrictions, there is still hope that the pavilion will be fully re-opened in July. The club have decided against providing teas for the rest of the season however, continuing to use the mobile coffee van Nuts for your Coffee which has been a real boost especially as April and May were far colder than normal.

Diary date: this year’s club day is on Sunday August 15 (2pm start) - cricket, BBQ, bar and raffle. All welcome.

The club welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact chairman Andy Nightingale via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

Forthcoming fixtures: Sunday July 11 2021 Buckingham away (1pm start), Sunday July 25 2021 Everdon home (2pm start).

Monthly draw: a new month and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Wednesday July 28 2021 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Kind regards

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164.

E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.