The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
‘Grab a Jab’ drop-in vaccinations available at three Northamptonshire locations this week

Author: NHS Trust Published: 30th June 2021 16:43

'Grab a Jab' drop-in vaccinations available at three Northamptonshire locations this week

 

As part of the continuing drive to get as many people in the county as possible vaccinated against COVID-19, adults can ‘grab a jab’ without the need to book an appointment at three locations in Northamptonshire this week.

 

Drop-in vaccination sessions are available on Thursday 1 July at Grange Park Primary Care Centre in Northampton, and on Sunday 4 July at The Raven Hotel in Corby. In addition, the Vaccination Centre at Moulton Park is offering drop-in sessions every evening, seven days a week.

 

Drop-in times vary. Before you set off you should check the clinic list for opening hours, and eligibility. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

 

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We want as many people as possible to be vaccinated. We recognise it may not be convenient for everyone to book an appointment, so to make it easier for people and offer flexibility these drop-in sessions are available.  

 

“Every adult in the country is now eligible and I want to encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had the vaccine to come forward to either grab a jab at a drop-in clinic or to book an appointment through the booking service or by getting in touch with their GP. The more of us who are vaccinated the safer we all will be.”

 

Vaccines at all drop-in clinics will be available on a first come, first served basis. Those attending for a second dose at the Raven Hotel in Corby must have had the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose on or before 9 May.

 

If you are unable to travel to or attend a drop-in clinic, then you can book an appointment via the national booking service online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119. 

 

Drop-in vaccination clinics – Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 July

 

Vaccination Site

Address

Opening Times

 

Eligibility

Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, Northampton,

NN3 6BJ

Seven days a week

5.30pm to 7.30pm

·          First doses for anyone age 18+

·          Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose on or before 9 May 2021

 

Grange Park Primary Care Centre

 

Wilks Walk, Grange Park, Northampton, NN4 5DW

Thursday 1 July

- 8.30am to 12.30pm

- 1.30pm to 5.30pm

- 6pm to 8pm

 

·          First doses only

·          Open to anyone aged 18+

The Raven Hotel (Regent Pharmacy)

 

63 Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 1AG

Sunday 4 July

9am to 6pm

·          First doses for ages 40+ only

·          Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose on or before 9 May 2021

 

 

