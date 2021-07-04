Everyone encouraged to join in on Thank You Day

Published: 1st July 2021

Everyone is encouraged to participate and get involved in the first ever national Thank You Day taking place on Sunday 4 July 2021. Individuals, organisations, businesses, and community groups across Northamptonshire are getting ready to join in and share their thanks with everybody who has stepped up and made a difference during the past year.

The idea for Thank You Day came from a grassroots campaign as a way for local communities to show appreciation to all those who have helped throughout the pandemic, and to build on the community spirit felt by so many during lockdown.

Organisers want to make it the UK’s biggest ever thank you celebration by encouraging people to take a pause and share their gratitude with everyone who deserves a thank you – this can be family members, key workers, neighbours or volunteers – anyone who has helped during this challenging period.

The NHS, North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils, Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are all joining in, alongside those working in the education sector, voluntary organisations, faith communities, and community groups, to say a big thank you to people living and working in Northamptonshire, and acknowledge the incredible hard work and support we have all witnessed in the last year.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health for Northamptonshire said: “Thank You Day is a fantastic way to acknowledge the tremendous effort and resilience we’ve seen from local people during the pandemic and to give thanks to those who kept things going and lifted our spirits.

“This is a good moment to pause and say a massive thank you to everyone who has gone above and beyond, and to recognise those who reached out in their communities to connect with the vulnerable and lonely.

“I know the last 18 months have been enormously challenging for so many. Although the pandemic is not quite over and we are still in lockdown, we are beginning to emerge and slowly edge forwards. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has followed the lockdown restrictions and social distancing rules. In doing so, you have saved lives, and continue to do so. Thank you.”

Mark Major, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Carers said: “Thank You Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the amazing and significant contribution the 70,000 unpaid carers have made in Northamptonshire and to applaud their amazing resilience during the pandemic.

“Being a carer can be stressful at the best of times, but with so much disruption this has been a particularly tough period. I have been so impressed by the positivity and adaptability shown by so many of our adult and young carers in the county, and by the sacrifices carers have made. They should be heartily thanked for everything they have done during this incredibly difficult year.”

In recognition of Thank You Day, Darren Dovey, Chief Fire Officer with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has paid tribute to his 500 strong staff. He said: “During the COVID pandemic our firefighters and staff have not only gone about their daily job of keeping the residents of Northamptonshire safe, but they have gone above and beyond to help other organisations.

“I am very proud of the way they have stepped up, using their skills to support not only the NHS but also our local resilience forum partners. Our firefighters have helped to clear away snow at vaccination centres so that people could get their COVID jabs, delivered medicines to vulnerable residents and some have even become ambulance drivers.

“We’ve managed to adapt to new challenges and concerns that people may have had without any hesitation, and I’m immensely proud of the way we have stepped up.”

Sharing your thanks

The original idea for a national day of thanks was proposed by 13 individuals from different backgrounds and organisations, who called for a Thank You Day to take place. The day is now being supported by hundreds of organisations and businesses across the country.

There isn’t a strict plan for Thank You Day. People are encouraged to celebrate however they want and to thank whoever they want – ideas include holding a celebratory BBQ or picnic, raising a glass to volunteers, sending a card or message, or getting involved in a local community activity. You can find out more information about Thank You Day and how to get involved by visiting www.thankyouday.org.uk

A Thank You Day card developed by Northamptonshire Health and Care Partnership (NHCP) is available to print or share digitally. There is also a thank you card for children to colour-in which they can give out or display. The cards are available to download by clicking this link bit.ly/2SEa0Eu.

The University of Northampton will be displaying community thank you messages throughout Thank You Day on their power tower screen. And both North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils have created online message boards for the public and staff to share their thank you messages.

NHS organisations will be marking ‘Thank You day’ by saying thank you to those who have made a difference throughout the pandemic. This is followed by the NHS 73rd Birthday on Monday 5 July – and provides another opportunity to thank staff, celebrate outstanding care, and the difference NHS staff make every day. To thank NHS teams and NHS volunteers you can leave a message via their social media channels or through feedback forms on their websites.

