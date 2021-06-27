50% increase in Covid Cases - Get Vaccinated and regular testing recommendation

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 2nd July 2021 15:13

Following a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases in Northamptonshire in the last week, health officials are keen to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated and taking regular tests to reduce the spread.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 21–27 June 2021, shows an increase of 50% since last week with 474 residents having tested positive.

Cases have been increasing across the whole country but this recent jump in cases in Northamptonshire follows a steady few weeks with very little change. We all know that the more people we mix with, the more likely we are to come into contact with the virus, but if we take the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the virus, we can all enjoy the extra freedoms that come with it.

The national “Grab a jab” campaign continues to offer drop in vaccination slots. Local drop-in vaccine sessions for first doses continue to run seven evenings a week, 5.30-7.30pm, at the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park up until Sunday 18 July. No appointment is necessary - you just need to bring your NHS number.

A new pharmacy-led COVID-19 vaccination site has opened this week at the Raven Hotel in Corby. Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible and can now book a vaccination via the national booking service on the NHS website or by calling 119. “Grab a jab” drop in sessions are also available at the Raven Hotel on Sunday 4th July from 9am-6pm.

While this week’s data report shows all district and borough area infection rates per 100,000 population continue to be statistically ‘significantly lower’ than the national average, cases are on the rise. The county’s infection rate is now 42.5 per 100,000 population as a rolling weekly average. This is lower than the national average of 138.4; however, this is due to a continuing sharp increase in the national case rate being driven by the more contagious Delta variant. Locally the highest rates are showing in the East Northamptonshire area (76.2), South Northamptonshire area (65.6) and Northampton area (41.9).

For the second week running, case rates are higher in males than females and those aged 20-29 have the most cases. Whilst all want football to come home this Summer, it is important that we follow the guidance whilst following our team. Take up your COVID-19 vaccination when called but remember – the vaccine doesn’t stop you catching the virus so you must still stick to the rules. Regular testing also helps to identify those carrying the virus without knowing and the basics of washing your hands, keeping your distance and wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces are all crucial in reducing the spread.

The good news is that case rates in the over 60s remain low with just 52 out of this week’s 474 cases occurring in those aged 60 and over. Also, in the most recent week, no COVID-19 related deaths were registered in Northamptonshire and the number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 remains low. The latest data shows a total of three COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 27th June 2021, the same as the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“There is an increasing feel of ‘normal’ returning to our lives and, as restrictions ease, it is great for our mental wellbeing to meet with friends and family, to enjoy the football and ponder once again whether this will be the year that football does come home. But please remember the virus is still circulating, that the Delta variant spreads faster than any previous strain and case rates have seen a big increase locally in the last week.

“There are an increasing number of tools in our locker which can help us to reduce this spread. Firstly, the vaccination - all over 18s are now eligible for the vaccine and I would urge everyone to take up the offer of the vaccine when invited, but remember it doesn’t stop you catching the virus so you still need to stick to the rules. Secondly, regular testing can pick up infections in those without symptoms and cut transmission, Finally, it cannot be underestimated the value of good hand hygiene, so keep washing your hands regularly and thoroughly. Keep sanitiser with you so you can kill germs whilst out and about, and wash your hands thoroughly when you return home.

“Lastly, this Sunday 4th July is national ‘thank you’ day where we can all take time out to thank those who have done their bit during the pandemic. I’d like to personally thank each and every one of our residents for doing their bit, for each of the 14,000 volunteers who offered to help the vulnerable, to everyone who has self-isolated to help cut transmission and protect others, to everyone taking up their vaccine and to the thousands of amazing key workers who have looked after our loved ones during this time. I am extremely proud of the way in which we have all worked together and want to thank you all for your sacrifices and support.”

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Some Community Asymptomatic Testing sites are in operation across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site,

You can also order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

· Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.