Whittlebury Park offers student work placements

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 6th July 2021 10:37

Whittlebury Park in Northamptonshire is offering a number of paid work placements to students interested in a career in hospitality to help them gain valuable skills and an in-depth understanding of the industry.

Beginning in June 2021 the placements are available to second year students who have completed the first two years of a relevant university course. It is hoped that some of the students who take part in the placements will go on to become permanent employees of the hotel.

Placements run for a minimum of 48 weeks and are designed to offer a comprehensive hospitality industry experience, from serving afternoon teas to providing silver service in the hotel’s award-winning restaurant; from making beds to dressing a wedding venue for 500 people and dealing with thousands of campers on the Grand Prix weekend.

Students will become part of the team during their work placements and will receive a competitive salary along with a range of other benefits including paid annual leave, free meals while on shift, free gym and golf membership, discounted food (50 per cent for tables up to eight and 20 per cent on tables up to 20), discounts on spa treatments and products, plus discounts on overnight stays for friends and family. There is also staff accommodation available for those that live further afield .

In addition, the hotel can provide opportunities to practice interviewing techniques, training on industry leading technology and an insight into how the industry works.

Charles Sargeant, Managing Director, said: “At Whittlebury we believe talent should be grown from within and view placements as the start of building our talent pipeline of the future. A placement at Whittlebury Park is a place to practice new skills, learn from the experts and be immersed in the industry, and we hope that many of the students who enrol with us will consider making us their workplace of choice when applying for a graduate role. We encourage all employees to immerse themselves in the business and challenge themselves to find a role where they can build a future.”

The award-winning Whittlebury Park resort in Northamptonshire includes five food and beverage outlets, a 254-bedroom hotel, 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities.

To find out more, please see www.whittlebury.com

