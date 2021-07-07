  • Bookmark this page

AI in residence at Silverstone Park

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 7th July 2021 09:12

MEPC has invested in a new pilot project that could help businesses at its Silverstone Park development gain an edge in the future use of cognitive technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Richard Foster-Fletcher’s Milton Keynes-based ‘MKAI’ organisation has been appointed to lead the 12-month programme, called ‘AI in Residence’.

This will guide Silverstone Park-based businesses through the key types of emerging technologies in order to explore:

  • Enhanced customer experience
  • Improved engineering processes
  • Improved building management systems
  • New products and services

MKAI is an inclusive community of diverse thinkers who, together, are shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. Its mission, it states, is to ‘Integrate Sustainable Human Values into Artificial Intelligence’.

Richard commented: "I am delighted to be leading Silverstone Park’s AI in Residence.

"The Park is a hive of innovation and technological breakthroughs and I believe that this programme shows true leadership from MEPC to help the resident companies to leverage artificial intelligence technologies that create competitive advantages."

The six Park-based businesses taking part in the pilot project are as follows:

  • Digital Manufacturing Centre, run by KWSP Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, run by TotalSim
  • Delta Cosworth
  • Applus+ 3C Test
  • Danecca
  • Lunaz


MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, said: "Back in May 2016 when we launched the Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) high-tech cluster report by SQW at Barclays Canary Wharf, we were aware of the ‘latent potential’ in bringing the software expertise of Milton Keynes together with the advanced engineering businesses in the STC.

"I am very excited to be working with Richard Foster-Fletcher who set up MKAI and shares the vision with me of bringing these technologies and people together to explore new business opportunities when advanced engineering and cognitive technologies come together."

