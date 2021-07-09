NN12

Local News Alcohol Sales at Towcester Farmers Market Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th July 2021 11:27 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th July 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th July 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



This month there will be a new stall, from Cairn O'Mohr Berry Wines, who will be selling a selection of award winning wines and ciders, and will be a welcome addition to our market. This will be sold on a take-away basis



With 19 stalls expected, we can still operate in a Covid secure way. This is great news after so many restrictions being imposed over the past 16 months or so, with the hope it will end soon.



Our popular "refill" business will be attending again, namely Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products. Customers would best remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them, although the stall can cater for those who forget.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



