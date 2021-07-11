  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
The Mill's Crayfish Festival is back!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 6th July 2021 13:55
The Mill's Crayfish Festival is back! Pop down to the Mill on Sunday 11 July 2021 from 12pmThe Mill's Crayfish Festival is back! Pop down to the Mill on Sunday 11 July 2021 from 12pm

Live music and delicious food - as well as the usually fabulous real ale - are on the menu this weekend at Towcester Mill Brewery, and everything is crossed for a warm and dry few days!

On Friday 9 July 2021 the Mill welcomes Craig Live, singing and playing some great tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Craig will be taking to the stage from around 6pm on Friday evening and will either be inside or outside depending on the weather.

If you're keen to enjoy a bit of live music, then why not team that with a delicious wood-fired pizza from The Wood Oven? They'll be at the Mill from 5pm. Pre-orders advisable to avoid queueing. Message or ring them on 07946353773.

On Sunday 11 July 2021 the ever-popular Crayfish Festival is returning to the Mill for the first time in two years! Crayfish Capers will be catching and cooking crayfish fresh from the Mill leat for all to enjoy. Come and along and enjoy freshly cooked paella, fish cakes, fish fingers and chips. Food should be served from around 12.30pm, but don't delay as the food goes very quickly!
