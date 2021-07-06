Public Health Northamptonshire working with multi-agency project team to support British Grand Prix

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 6th July 2021 17:03

Public Health Northamptonshire working with multi-agency project team to support the delivery of Silverstone’s F1 weekend

This year’s Silverstone F1 British Grand Prix is taking place on the weekend of July 15-18 as part of the Government’s elite sports “Event Research Programme” (ERP). The Event Research Programme aims to examine the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from attendance at events and explore ways to enable people to attend a range of events safely. Previous ERP pilots have included Royal Ascot and Euro 2020 matches.

As per ERP requirements, ticket holders will be required to fulfil certain conditions prior to entry. These include full vaccination status with a clear 14-day period after the second vaccination or a negative lateral flow device (LFD) test taken 48 hours prior to attendance. Those attending for three days or more will need to take LFD tests every 48 hours.

In addition to the measures in place within the ERP requirements, Public Health Northamptonshire is working with a multi-agency group responsible for control measures leading up to and during the event, outside of the ERP boundaries. These measures include:

Continuous liaison with colleagues at Silverstone Circuit to ensure COVID compliance leading up to and during the event

Liaison with Department of Culture, Media and Sport and ERP experts to ensure that all necessary control measures are in place to deliver the event with full capacity

Liaison with Public Health and Environmental Health teams in neighbouring local authorities to ensure COVID secure measures are in place across local communities, campsites, hospitality venues and transport networks associated with the event

Management of any incidents or outbreaks in conjunction with colleagues from local authorities and Public Health England, arranging any necessary testing and contact tracing

Ensuring that all participating agencies and campsites outside of the ERP footprint adhere to the required infection control measures on lateral flow testing, social distancing, personal protective equipment use and precautions with regard to hand hygiene, cleaning and decontamination

Supporting the scientific team from the ERP

Managing any requests for additional emergency support organised through the current Local Resilience Forum arrangements and cross boundary support

Lucy Wightman, Joint Director of Public Health for West and North Northants said:

“The decision on the British Grand Prix has been taken at a national level as part of the ERP, and will no doubt play an important part in understanding how we return to mass events safely, which is something we all want to see.

“We are delighted to be working with our colleagues at Silverstone circuit once again. Last year, we successfully supported the event without any spectators and this year, we are pleased to be supporting the return of the event at full capacity.

“We are working really hard with colleagues in local authorities, Public Health England, the DCMS, Silverstone Circuit Limited, and the wider community to ensure that every element of the planning for the event from accommodation to infection prevention and control, is adequately resourced and supported.

“I know how loyal the F1 fan base is and I am confident that those attending will be strictly abiding by the rules and guidance put in place following COVID-19 secure measures in order that the race weekend is an enjoyable and safe one for all.

“If you are fortunate enough to be a ticket holder, I hope you enjoy the event and keep yourself, and your family and those around you safe in the lead up and during the race weekend by taking regular lateral flow device tests and maintaining good hand hygiene at all times.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.