Covid 19 cases more than double in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 9th July 2021 14:06

As COVID-19 cases have more than doubled this week, rising across all districts and boroughs, Public Health officials are urging extreme caution when residents of all ages mix between households.

As the European Championship final looms on Sunday, residents are being reminded that household to household (i.e. person to person) transmission has been the biggest cause of the spread of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. To prevent further cases across the county, residents are being encouraged to take a rapid flow test twice weekly to check if they are infectious and behave in a COVID-Safe way around friends, family and the wider community. They are also being urged to get both doses of the vaccination to provide the highest level of possible protect against the Delta variant which is now the most dominant strain of the virus in England, and up to 60% more transmissible than the original Alpha virus.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 28 June - 04 July 2021, shows an increase of 134% since last week, with 1,121 residents having tested positive.

Now and in the coming months - way beyond the move to Step 4 - the following COVID-Safe behaviours will be recommended by the government and promoted by Public Health officials:

· getting both doses of the vaccine

· testing twice weekly

· meeting in well-ventilated areas where possible, such as outdoors or indoors with windows open

· wearing a face covering where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces

· washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser regularly throughout the day

· covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze

· staying at home if unwell, to reduce the risk of passing on other illnesses onto friends, family, colleagues, and others in your community

· considering individual risks, such as clinical vulnerabilities and vaccination status when mixing.

While this week’s data report shows all district and borough area infection rates per 100,000 population continue to be either statistically ‘significantly lower’ than or ‘similar’ to the national average, cases are still on the rise. The county’s infection rate is now 115.4 per 100,000 population as a rolling weekly average. This is lower than the national average of 239.3 however, this is due to a continued sharp increase in the national case rate being driven by the more contagious Delta variant. Locally the highest rates are showing in the Daventry area (188.5) and the Wellingborough area (178.2).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) once again have the highest case numbers. The younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds, have the second highest numbers of positive cases. Concerningly, over the last 4-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ have started to increase following a long plateauing trend.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire sadly saw one death recorded within the East Northamptonshire area, an area where there has been no deaths seen since mid-March. South Northamptonshire area has seen no deaths since mid-March, Daventry, Kettering and Wellingborough areas have seen no deaths since mid-April, and Northampton has no record of deaths since 24th April.

There have also been indications in the last week that hospital bed occupancy due to COVID-19 is starting to rise again, although numbers remain low. The latest data shows a total of eleven infected patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 6th July 2021, which represents an increase of eight when compared to the previous week.

In order to ensure people know their COVID status, everyone is being urged to get tested twice weekly, even after receiving both doses of the vaccine. After two doses individuals may largely be protected from severe disease themselves but they can still pass the virus on and put others at risk, so regular testing is still required to stop the virus continuing to circulate in the community.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“All age groups should be conscious when mixing between households and practice COVID-Safe behaviours both beforehand and while together. The more prevalent Delta variant is extremely transmissible so we must do everything within our power to prevent further transmission.

“If we mix with others, then we need to make sure we are not unwittingly spreading the virus and testing regularly helps to reduce this risk. Household to household transmission (i.e. close person to person contact) has always been the biggest cause of the spread of COVID-19, so if you are mixing with others in close proximity – protect them and take regular lateral flow device tests. They are free so find your nearest pick-up point and get yours today, or order online for next day delivery.

“Also, as the coronavirus and its variants continue to circulate, those who are unvaccinated are still at risk. Opportunities continue to be offered for people to get the jab at a time and place that’s convenient for them. As we enter the final stretch of our journey toward restrictions being relaxed, we want to ensure that every adult in Northamptonshire has the opportunity to get vaccinated and make it easier than ever before for people to ‘Grab a Jab’ in a way that works best for them.”

Anyone aged 18 and over will be able to pop in for their first vaccine dose at a pop-up clinic being hosted in Market Square, Northampton, this Saturday 10 July from 9am to 5pm. Availability of drop-ins at the Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park is now all day, every day – and there are many other locations around the county where you can get a first or second dose without an appointment. Find your nearest location to get a jab here.

Lateral Flow Testing

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing:

Some Community Asymptomatic Testing sites are in operation across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirusupdates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site , You can also order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests .

· The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119. · Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

