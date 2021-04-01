  • Bookmark this page

Additional Restrictions Grant Scheme deadline extended further

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 12th July 2021 09:10
A grant scheme for businesses in Daventry, Northampton and South Northants that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic is now open for applications until 23 July 2021, with the scheme being extended so more businesses can apply, following Central Government’s announcement to delay the easing of remaining lockdown restrictions.

The Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG), which opened in April 2021 and is administered by West Northamptonshire Council, is aimed at businesses that were not legally forced to close but severely impacted by the restrictions, such as those in the events sector or those which supply the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and businesses outside of the business rates system that were forced to close, for example, market traders.

In addition, businesses that were previously eligible for and received the mandatory Restart Strand 2 Grant, (payable to businesses that operate in the Hospitality, Accommodation, Leisure, Personal Care and Gym sectors) can now receive a further top-up payment from the ARG fund due to the delay in the easing of remaining lockdown restrictions.

Eligible businesses have until midnight on Friday 23rd July 2021 to apply for an ARG of between £2,667 and £18,000 – with the amount awarded depending upon the business’s rateable value.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet member for Finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We’re pleased to announce the further extension of this grants scheme and want to support as many eligible businesses as possible across the West Northants area.

"Once again, there is a limited amount of time to apply for this grant, so I would encourage applicants to provide all documentary evidence requested and check that the information they submit is accurate, which will allow us to process their application as quickly as possible."

Business owners who operate their business from home but have fixed business-related costs are also eligible to apply - in line with the revised policy, all successful applications from businesses not occupying a rated premises will receive a set payment of £2,667.00.

Any businesses which have already received an ARG grant payment for the period 01/04/2021 onwards do not need to reapply to receive the top-up grant.

For further information, including full eligibility criteria, and to apply please visit West Northamptonshire Council's website: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/arg 



