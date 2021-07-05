  • Bookmark this page

NHS Day 2021

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 13th July 2021 09:49

President Sue Hamilton with the cakes President Sue Hamilton with the cakes

Towcester Evening WI delivered home baked cakes to NHS staff and key workers at Greens Norton Vaccination Centre, Towcester Medical Centre, Brook Health Centre, Towcester Ambulance Station, Greens Norton Medical Centre and Ridgway House Care Home.

It was our way of saying a big thank you to them all for the care they have given to our community during the pandemic. We hope they enjoyed all the treats.  #NHSBigTea

 

