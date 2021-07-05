NHS Day 2021
|Author: Sue Hamilton
|Published: 13th July 2021 09:49
President Sue Hamilton with the cakes
Towcester Evening WI delivered home baked cakes to NHS staff and key workers at Greens Norton Vaccination Centre, Towcester Medical Centre, Brook Health Centre, Towcester Ambulance Station, Greens Norton Medical Centre and Ridgway House Care Home.
It was our way of saying a big thank you to them all for the care they have given to our community during the pandemic. We hope they enjoyed all the treats. #NHSBigTea
Comments
