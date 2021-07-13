Summer Fun Day at Nicholas Hawksmoor

Author: Angie Tonkinson – School Administrator Published: 13th July 2021 10:11

Over 420 children & staff at Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School in Towcester recently enjoyed a Summer Fun Day within their year group bubbles. The day was organised by the Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor (FONHS) & was held on the school field.

Children were able to take on an inflatable assault course & bouncy castle, a range of classic fairground side-stall games, meet reptiles with Dave Sharpe from Raptorxotics, plus ride on a vintage swing boat or children’s cups & saucers. They also enjoyed plenty of refreshments in the sun.



Class teachers sportingly agreed to have wet sponges thrown at them whilst in stocks if the children raised enough money before the event; even the senior staff got involved, raising enough money to be ‘pied’ for the enjoyment of the children - it was a truly memorable day.



Professional photographer Suzanne Kentish was on hand to capture all the fun. FONHS were very grateful to local businesses who generously helped to fund the event – Bartram & Co Estate Agents, Bluewire Hub, Goodhand Uk, Jackie Oliver & Co Estate Agents & Knight Cleaning Services. This funding enabled all children to experience some fun in the sun at a very affordable price.



The whole day was just what was needed for the children of Nicholas Hawksmoor, and it was a real tonic seeing them having such an amazing time, laughing and playing with friends. A huge thank you to Danielle Gautrey and the Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor for organising another experience that will live long in the memory of everyone involved.



