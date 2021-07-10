Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire opens Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

12th July 2021

Lord Lieutenant with Molly

The HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, officially re-opened Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday, 10 July 2021 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

The museum in Guildhall Road opened its doors to the public at 10am, following an extensive £6.7 million expansion and redevelopment programme, which began in 2017 and has seen the building double in size, with the addition of a nine-metre-high glazed atrium extension linking the original building to brand new galleries and activity space.

The first visitors through the doors were seven-year-old Molly and her Dad Nick, who had his first date at the museum with Molly’s Mum in 2006.

Visitors were able to enjoy the brand new Shoe Gallery, which showcases Northampton’s internationally important shoe collection and Northampton’s shoemaking heritage, along with taking a first view of several new exhibitions and galleries, including ‘We Are Northampton’, the Chris Fiddes Retrospective and ‘Two Metres Apart’, an immersive exhibition documenting living through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HM Lord-Lieutenant said: “I am delighted to officially re-open Northampton Museum and Art Gallery following its remarkable renovation, which has resulted in an impressive new focal point for art, heritage and culture in Northamptonshire.

“This exciting development is absolutely wonderful for the town, county and wider region, and offers a place where visitors can immerse themselves in our fascinating local history and traditions, while also celebrating all that is good about Northampton.”

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery also features a café with an outdoor terrace, and an expanded museum shop, complete with a selling gallery that showcases artworks and crafts created by Northamptonshire artists and makers.

The museum and all exhibitions are free, with the building open from 10 am – 5 pm Tuesdays through to Saturdays and from 12 - 5 pm on Sundays.

Please refer to the museum’s website for further details: www.northamptonmuseums.com

To keep up to date with the latest news about Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and Abington Park Museum, follow #StepInside on social media.

