Whittlebury Park appoints George Mangrski as new F&B Manager

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 13th July 2021 14:27

Whittlebury Park has announced George Mangrski as the new Food and Beverage Manager for the award-winning Northamptonshire-based resort

Whittlebury Park has announced George Mangrski as the new Food and Beverage Manager for the award-winning Northamptonshire-based resort, which includes five F&B outlets, a 254-bedroom hotel, 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities. An experienced hospitality professional, George has worked across a variety of F&B roles within the sector over the past decade. He began his career as F&B Assistant at Hilton London Park Lane, before quickly progressing into senior managerial positions within some of the UK’s leading hotel brands.

George will be responsible for the operation of Whittlebury Park’s comprehensive F&B outlets, including the hotel’s fine dining restaurant Murrays, which was recently awarded its third AA Rosette.

The role will also encompass the contemporary Aston’s restaurant, the Atrium Bistro situated within the Atrium Clubhouse, the Silverstone Bar, the Terrace café in the leisure club, afternoon tea and private dining.

George comments: “I am thrilled to be embarking on the next chapter of my career at Whittlebury Park. I’m passionate about hospitality and helping teams to grow and thrive, as well as delivering exceptional dining experiences for guests, and I’m looking forward to working with the hotel to build on its existing reputation for unique and diverse dining.”

David Munson, General Manager, Whittlebury Park said: “Dining is an incredibly important part of the Whittlebury Park experience, and we are delighted to welcome George to the team. He comes with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and above all, enthusiasm, and under George’s management, I’m confident that we will see the F&B offering at Whittlebury Park continue to flourish.”

Whittlebury Park is currently recruiting for a number of roles across housekeeping, F&B, greenkeeping, estate management, maintenance and conference and events sales. To find out more about the opportunities available, please see www.whittlebury.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.