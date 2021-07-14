Wheeler Dealer Brewer back at the 2021 Classic

Published: 14th July 2021

As has proved so popular in the past, Brewer will be casting his expert eye over an incredible line-up of notable classic cars – his popular Car Clinics timed for breaks between the spectacular weekend’s unrivalled roster of 21 outstanding retro races.



Following the government’s announcement of the relaxation of current restrictions anticipated from 19 July 2021 onwards, The Classic is delighted to announce the return of Mike Brewer’s crowd-pulling Car Clinics at this month’s eagerly awaited Silverstone festival (30 July – 1 August 2021).



Since being introduced in 2014, the much-loved TV personality’s informative and entertaining Clinics on the central Village Green Stage have become one of the event’s established off-track highlights and a firm favourite with visitors to the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival.



Now, after the lock-down frustrations of 2020, the star of Discovery Channel’s globally successful ‘Wheeler Dealers’ television programme returns for a seventh summer.



Among the rare and iconic cars already confirmed to be coming under Brewer’s scrutiny on Saturday and Sunday is a rare 1936 Alvis Silver Eagle DHC, a heavily customised Chevy 10 and a completely renovated 1980 Reliant Scimitar GTC.



“There’s nothing better than getting up close with car fans and being able to share my knowledge with them – every year I get to do just that with the Car Clinics on stage at The Classic,” Brewer enthused. “Having missed last year, I’m bursting with excitement not only for the chance to meet actual people again but also for the cars we’ve lined up for me to talk about. See you there!”



Brewer’s return is welcomed by festival organisers, too.



“Mike loves us and we love Mike!” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “Like so many of those coming to The Classic, he has a tremendous passion for classic cars – all Mike needs is a stage, a microphone and some incredible cars with a story to tell and he’s away! It’s a winning formula.”



Admission to Mike Brewer’s Car Clinics is one of many attractions open to all those attending The Classic at no extra cost.



Providing terrific value for money, all visitors also have access to both racing paddocks, trackside grandstands and live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings. The majority of the fun-fair rides as well as numerous dynamic demonstrations and fun-fuelled family activities and attractions based on the busy Village Green are included in the price of admission, too.



All tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance with adult general admission currently starting at £47 and the price of a three-day weekend ticket just £125.



Encouraging families to share in the entertainment, free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in current Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.



