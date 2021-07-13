NN12

>

News

>

Local News Live comedy returns to Towcester Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 13th July 2021 23:14 Live Comedy returns to the Mill! Tickets now available for 29 July 2021 Towcester Mill Brewery is welcoming back the return of Live Comedy Nights this month for the first time since February 2020.



Headlining Mike Gunn and Tom Wrigglesworth, the first comedy night since lockdown will be held on Thursday 29 July 2021. "It's been such a long time since we could hold any sort of event in our Malt Room," explained director, John Evans. "It's sure to be a fab night out and tickets are available now! We have taken the decision to reduce the maximum capacity so that it is more comfortable for the audience and we will be taking all the necessary precautions as advised. We just hope everyone is excited about its return as much as we are!"



Topping the bill is the somewhat cynical and gloomy Mike Gunn, who has appeared on numerous TV programmes, including Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), Celebrity Deal or No Deal (CH4) and Harry Hill's TV Burp (ITV). He was also support act for Lee Mack on a huge theatre tour.



Opening the night will be the charismatic and highly talented Sony Award winner, Tom Wrigglesworth - comedian, radio, TV presenter and voice-over artist whose warm and hilarious tales, told with true passion, never fail to captivate his audiences.



Support act is the unique and entertaining Good Kids, with their daft, weird and lairy alternative act and the evening will be compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.



Tickets are priced at £15 and available online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.



Towcester Mill joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017 to bring some of the UK's top comedians, as well as the country's finest rising stars, to Towcester. It is fast becoming known as a comedy venue in its own right as more and more acts line up to perform in the building best known for its ales. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.